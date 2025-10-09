Nicolo Bulega “very motivated” ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu WorldSBK title chance

Nicolo Bulega “very motivated” ahead of Estoril WorldSBK

Nicolo Bulega comes into the Estoril WorldSBK trailing Toprak Razgatlioglu by 36 points.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

After a double-win on Sunday at Aragon, Nicolo Bulega is looking to further reduce his deficit to Toprak Razgatlioglu in the WorldSBK points at Estoril this weekend (10–12 October).

Bulega won his two Aragon races on Sunday at MotorLand in much different styles, beating Razgatlioglu in the final corner in the Superpole Race, and winning by several seconds in Race 2 after being given the chance to impose his pace in the final third of the 18-lapper.

Even with his two Sunday wins, though, Bulega only reduced his deficit to Razgatlioglu in Aragon by three points. 

Now sitting at 36, he must not lose more than 25 points to Razgatlioglu this weekend in order to keep the title battle alive heading to Jerez next week.

Three podiums will do, then, for Bulega in terms of getting the title battle to Jerez, which seems doable for the Italian whose only non-podium finish this year came in the Hungary Superpole Race when he finished 13th after choosing an intermediate rear tyre which ultimately didn’t suit the damp-but-drying conditions.

“We are coming [to Estoril] after Aragon that was a good weekend for us, so we are very motivated to try to stay in the front also here in Estoril,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com ahead of the Estoril Round.

“Then, we will see during the weekend.”

Bulega was victorious in the Superpole Race in Estoril during last year's World Superbike round there, a race that Razgatlioglu says he has not forgotten having been beaten out of the final corner, but the Italian indicated that he hopes to be much stronger in Portugal 12 months on.

“Honestly, last year was good but not extremely good because I did second two times, I won the Superpole Race, but also it was my first year so I was still learning a lot of things,” he said.

“Now, I feel more ready and more comfortable on my bike so I will try to be faster than last year.”

Reflecting more specifically on his Superpole Race win last year, Bulega added that it was a race which gave him more confidence for the season finale in Jerez.

“I just remember that Toprak [Razgatlioglu] had a very strong pace and I was trying to follow him,” he said.

“But I was faster than him just in the last two corners and I was repeating in my mind: ‘You have to try to stay with him and just try to beat him in the last corner because it’s the only point where you can beat him’. 

“So, my plan was this: try to exit better the last corner; and it worked, so it was very good.

“Then it gave me confidence for the round after, in Jerez, last year, so it was very important for me.”

Nicolo Bulega “very motivated” ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu WorldSBK title chance
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reveals the “mistake” that disrupted his Estoril WorldSBK practice
6h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea picks out the one area for Yamaha to improve at Estoril WorldSBK
6h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Estoril WorldSBK practice “easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, “but we need to improve”
7h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Management changes confirmed at Honda for WorldSBK 2026
8h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers Motocorsa WorldSBK exit confirmed: “It’s hard to finish always 15th”
9h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
George Russell hailed a “complete driver” in Max Verstappen F1 comparison
9h ago
Max Verstappen and George Russell
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
9h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
What “surprised” Pecco Bagnaia being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
10h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren urged to prioritise Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris in F1 title fight
11h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris