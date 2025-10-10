Britain’s latest World Superbike hopeful has ‘no doubts I can win’

Jake Dixon says he has “no doubt in my mind” that he will be able to win races in World Superbikes when he switches to the series in 2026 with Honda.

The Briton made his grand prix debut in the Moto2 class in 2019 and has scored six victories in that time, two of which coming this season with the Marc VDS squad.

But Jake Dixon will call time on his grand prix career at the end of the current campaign to switch to World Superbikes, after signing a deal with the factory Honda squad to partner Somkiat Chantra.

Dixon raced in British Superbikes prior to his Moto2 switch, while also making a World Superbike wildcard in 2017 at Donington Park.

While acknowledging World Superbikes “is no mean feat”, he is confident of being to able to win in the series.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m really, really excited about World Superbikes,” he told MotoGP’s official website during the Indonesian Grand Prix.

“It’s a new chapter in my career. I can’t wait.

“Thank you to HRC and Honda for giving me the opportunity to be in a factory team in World Superbikes.

“The things that they have coming in the future are exciting.

“They’re a brand that’s constantly evolving and growing, and you can see what they are doing here [in MotoGP].

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“And the motivation in the factory when I went there the other day was amazing. So, can’t wait to get there and get my teeth stuck into it.

“World Superbikes is no mean feat, so those boys are fast there.

“But I have no doubt in my mind that I can go there and win some races, and hopefully win some championships.”

Though Honda has shown flashes of speed in recent seasons, it is still without a win since the late Nicky Hayden scored a victory at the Sepang round in 2016.

As well as Dixon and Chantra from the grand prix paddock, Miguel Oliveira will make his World Superbike debut next season with BMW.