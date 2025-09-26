WorldSBK teams close in on 2026 signings: “We were planning to announce this week”

The factory BMW WorldSBK team is one of several in the production derivative series with a seat left to fill for the 2026 season, but the German factory is clearly close to its goal.

Having signed Danilo Petrucci to replace Toprak Razgatlioglu earlier this summer, BMW is also after a replacement for Michael van der Mark for 2026 after the Dutchman announced at the French Round earlier in September that he will not be continuing with BMW in World Superbike next year.

No announcement has been made yet by BMW, although it is expected to sign Miguel Oliveira to replace van der Mark and partner Petrucci next season.

The Bavarian marque is clearly closing in on its target for 2026. No names have been mentioned, but it has been revealed that an announcement was originally planned for this week.

“We were planning, actually, to announce it this week,” Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport Sven Blusch told the WorldSBK world feed broadcast during FP1 in Aragon.

“There were just some small things that we had to verify internally, so it got a bit delayed.

“Next week we are ready to talk about the name [of the second rider].”

Yamaha “very close” to Locatelli teammate

Yamaha is in a similar position to BMW with its factory team, with one seat left to fill.

In Yamaha’s case, it is looking for a teammate for Andrea Locatelli and a replacement for Jonathan Rea.

Can Oncu was the original favourite for the ride, but Xavi Vierge took pole position in the race for the second Pata Maxus R1 in 2026 at the French Round, after which it was announced he will leave HRC at the end of this year after four years there.

Pata Yamaha Team Principal Paul Denning did not confirm Vierge specifically, but he did say the team is getting closer to making their announcement for 2026.

“We’re getting very, very close to signing our second rider,” Denning told WorldSBK.com during FP1 at Aragon.

“Just a few details to sort out, but we should have an announcement this weekend or very shortly afterwards.”

Go Eleven: “Everything is open”

At Go Eleven Ducati, there is only one seat in total for 2026, as in 2025, but still it is without an occupant.

Andrea Iannone said in Aragon on Thursday that he has a “weird” plan for 2026, and did not rule out Go Eleven as a possibility despite a difficult 2025 campaign.

Go Eleven boss Denis Sacchetti would not commit on who he was targeting, with Dominique Aegerter and more recently Lorenzo Baldassarri – per a report in GPOne – becoming linked with the Italian team, but he expects that an announcement will be made soon.

“At the moment, we don’t decide [anything], so everything is open,” Saccetti told the WorldSBK world feed broadcast during FP2 in Aragon.

“But I think we will be able to say the name of our rider in one or two weeks – not more.”