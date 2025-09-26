WorldSBK teams close in on 2026 signings: “We were planning to announce this week”

BMW, Yamaha, and Go Eleven Ducati are all closing in on their targets for the 2025 WorldSBK season.

Sven Blusch. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Sven Blusch. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The factory BMW WorldSBK team is one of several in the production derivative series with a seat left to fill for the 2026 season, but the German factory is clearly close to its goal.

Having signed Danilo Petrucci to replace Toprak Razgatlioglu earlier this summer, BMW is also after a replacement for Michael van der Mark for 2026 after the Dutchman announced at the French Round earlier in September that he will not be continuing with BMW in World Superbike next year.

No announcement has been made yet by BMW, although it is expected to sign Miguel Oliveira to replace van der Mark and partner Petrucci next season.

The Bavarian marque is clearly closing in on its target for 2026. No names have been mentioned, but it has been revealed that an announcement was originally planned for this week.

“We were planning, actually, to announce it this week,” Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport Sven Blusch told the WorldSBK world feed broadcast during FP1 in Aragon.

“There were just some small things that we had to verify internally, so it got a bit delayed.

“Next week we are ready to talk about the name [of the second rider].”

Yamaha “very close” to Locatelli teammate

Yamaha is in a similar position to BMW with its factory team, with one seat left to fill.

In Yamaha’s case, it is looking for a teammate for Andrea Locatelli and a replacement for Jonathan Rea

Can Oncu was the original favourite for the ride, but Xavi Vierge took pole position in the race for the second Pata Maxus R1 in 2026 at the French Round, after which it was announced he will leave HRC at the end of this year after four years there.

Pata Yamaha Team Principal Paul Denning did not confirm Vierge specifically, but he did say the team is getting closer to making their announcement for 2026.

“We’re getting very, very close to signing our second rider,” Denning told WorldSBK.com during FP1 at Aragon.

“Just a few details to sort out, but we should have an announcement this weekend or very shortly afterwards.”

Go Eleven: “Everything is open”

At Go Eleven Ducati, there is only one seat in total for 2026, as in 2025, but still it is without an occupant.

Andrea Iannone said in Aragon on Thursday that he has a “weird” plan for 2026, and did not rule out Go Eleven as a possibility despite a difficult 2025 campaign.

Go Eleven boss Denis Sacchetti would not commit on who he was targeting, with Dominique Aegerter and more recently Lorenzo Baldassarri – per a report in GPOne – becoming linked with the Italian team, but he expects that an announcement will be made soon.

“At the moment, we don’t decide [anything], so everything is open,” Saccetti told the WorldSBK world feed broadcast during FP2 in Aragon.

“But I think we will be able to say the name of our rider in one or two weeks – not more.”

WorldSBK teams close in on 2026 signings: “We were planning to announce this week”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu airs familiar BMW complaint at Aragon WorldSBK
9m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega “would like to have more in my hands” at Aragon WorldSBK
52m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
What made Romain Grosjean cry on his farewell F1 test
1h ago
Romain Grosjean drove a 2023 Haas at Mugello
F1 News
Ex-Ferrari F1 chairman hints he would have kept Carlos Sainz alongside Charles Leclerc
2h ago
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Mercedes admit simulator failure contributed to Kimi Antonelli F1 woes
2h ago
Antonelli ended a run of poor form in Baku

More News

WSBK News
WorldSBK teams close in on 2026 signings: “We were planning to announce this week”
2h ago
Sven Blusch. Credit: Gold and Goose.
IndyCar News
Ex-F1 driver Mick Schumacher lands IndyCar test with RLL
2h ago
Mick Schumacher
WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
3h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Le Mans News
F1 champion Jenson Button won’t return to Le Mans when WEC career ends
3h ago
Jenson Button
F1 News
Explained: The key to Red Bull’s F1 2025 revival as ‘real test’ awaits
3h ago
Verstappen has won the last two F1 races