Nicolo Bulega “would like to have more in my hands” at Aragon WorldSBK

Fastest in FP2 on Friday, Nicolo Bulega ended the opening day of running at the Aragon WorldSBK in a positive mood, but aware there are areas he needs to work on ahead of the races on Saturday and Sunday.

The fastest time of the day came from Bulega’s World Superbike title rival, Toprak Razgatlioglu, in FP1, but it was the Italian who was fastest in FP2 as riders focused more on race pace.

Only 0.012 seconds split Bulega and Razgatlioglu on the timesheets at the end of FP2, and Bulega was happy with a change made between the morning and afternoon sessions.

“Honestly, today was quite a positive day, not special but not so bad,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com after FP2 in Aragon.

“We are quite happy with today. We tried something different on the bike compared to FP1 [in FP2], and we improved a little bit so I’m quite happy.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But there is still something that I don’t really like and I would like to improve for tomorrow, especially from the electronic side. So, we are working and we’ll see tomorrow.”

Being more specific about the areas he would like to improve, Bulega added: “I would like to stop a little bit better the bike in the last part of braking. That is the problem that we had also some races ago.

“Also, electronics side, I would like to feel less traction control because now I feel too much.

“I would like to have more in my hands, so we will try to do something for tomorrow.”

Despite the positive Friday, Bulega was wary of thinking too highly of his chances in Aragon.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t check, but I think we [Bulega and Razgatlioglu] were quite close, especially in FP2,” he said.

“But Toprak [Razgatlioglu], during Friday, is strong but not maybe showing 100 per cent, so we will see in the next days.”