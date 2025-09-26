“Weird” plans for Andrea Iannone in 2026, WorldSBK still an option

Andrea Iannone says he is planning “something weird” for the 2026 season and that WorldSBK is an option for him.

Andrea Iannone, 2205 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Andrea Iannone wants to keep racing in 2026, but his plans are not yet solidified, the Italian describing them as “something weird”.

The Italian currently sits 11th in the world standings, having scored only one podium this year (in Race 1 at Phillip Island), and with only one top-six finish in the past 17 races.

But Iannone, who last year won at Aragon where World Superbike is racing again this weekend, says he expects to still be racing in 2026.

“Something weird,” Andrea Iannone said when asked by WorldSBK.com if he has any plans at the moment for 2026. 

“But it’s I think not the best moment to talk for next year. 

“We’re waiting a little bit more, but in any case I think we arrive.”

He added that he still has enthusiasm to race in World Superbike next season.

“I never give up in my racing career, in my life, and, for sure, I think that I have a chance to achieve a good result in this championship,” Iannone said.

“I love the championship, the people, everything, and for sure we try to continue with a really good situation in this paddock.”

Asked if his current Go Eleven team is an option for the 2026 season, Iannone said: “I don’t know. We will see.”

Denis Sacchetti, Go Eleven team boss, expressed earlier in the year that he felt that Go Eleven and Iannone would separate at the end of the 2025 season. Alessandro Delbianco, Xavi Vierge, Dominique Aegerter, and Lorenzo Baldassarri – according to a recent report by Italian publication GPOne – have all been linked with the seat currently occupied by Iannone. 

