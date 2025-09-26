2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the Aragon WorldSBK at MotorLand Aragon.
Results from the FP1 session at the Aragon WorldSBK, the 10th round of the 2025 season.
Nicolo Bulega topped what was ultimately an uneventful FP2 session in Aragon.
Alex Lowes was the only faller, the Bimota rider crashing in the final couple of minutes at turn eight. He'd end the session 11th-fastest.
His brother, Sam Lowes, was third fastest, behind Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu, and ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Alvaro Bautista who rounded out the top-five.
Michael van der Mark was sixth-fastest, ahead of Danilo Petrucci, Xavi Vierge, Andrea Iannone, and Axel Bassani who completed the top-10.
Full World Superbike results from FP2 in Aragon are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.736
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:48.748
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.997
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.086
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.099
|6
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:49.116
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.130
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.288
|9
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.316
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:49.327
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:49.347
|12
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.464
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.483
|14
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.574
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:49.603
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.689
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.865
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:50.139
|19
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:50.632
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.745
|21
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.818
|22
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:51.586
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:53.264
FP1
Toprak Razgatlioglu took top spot in FP1 at Aragon by over half-a-second ahead of his title rival, Nicolo Bulega. Indeed, Bulega was the only rider to lap within one second of Razgatlioglu's benchmark, with Alvaro Bautista in third place 1.001 seconds behind the BMW rider.
Xavi Vierge was fourth thanks to a late lap on the Honda. A late effort from Garrett Gerloff briefly put hims seventh despite the Kawasaki's weakness in the final sector, but Vierge's lap dropped him to eighth at the end.
Sam Lowess rounded out the top-five ahead of 2024 Race 1 winner Andrea Iannone.
Michael van der Mark finished the session seventh but crashed after the chequered flag went out at the final corner.
The only other casualty of the session was Yari Montella, but his absence from the final 20 minutes was due to a technical problem that left him stranded at turn 13 rather than a rider error.
Behind Gerloff, Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea rounded out the top-10.
Full World Superbike results from FP1 at Aragon are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:48.385
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.920
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.386
|4
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.409
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.425
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.453
|7
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:49.522
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:49.556
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:49.568
|10
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.669
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.984
|12
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:50.087
|13
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:50.267
|14
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.333
|15
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:50.376
|16
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:50.879
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:50.947
|18
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:51.072
|19
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:51.182
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:51.643
|21
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:51.880
|22
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:53.274
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:53.375