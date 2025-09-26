2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Full results from the Friday practice sessions at the Aragon WorldSBK at MotorLand Aragon.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Results from the FP1 session at the Aragon WorldSBK, the 10th round of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega topped what was ultimately an uneventful FP2 session in Aragon. 

Alex Lowes was the only faller, the Bimota rider crashing in the final couple of minutes at turn eight. He'd end the session 11th-fastest.

His brother, Sam Lowes, was third fastest, behind Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu, and ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Alvaro Bautista who rounded out the top-five.

Michael van der Mark was sixth-fastest, ahead of Danilo Petrucci, Xavi Vierge, Andrea Iannone, and Axel Bassani who completed the top-10.

Full World Superbike results from FP2 in Aragon are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.736
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:48.748
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.997
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:49.086
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.099
6Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:49.116
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.130
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.288
9Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.316
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:49.327
11Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:49.347
12Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:49.464
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:49.483
14Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:49.574
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:49.603
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.689
17Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.865
18Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:50.139
19Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:50.632
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:50.745
21Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:50.818
22Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:51.586
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:53.264

FP1

Toprak Razgatlioglu took top spot in FP1 at Aragon by over half-a-second ahead of his title rival, Nicolo Bulega. Indeed, Bulega was the only rider to lap within one second of Razgatlioglu's benchmark, with Alvaro Bautista in third place 1.001 seconds behind the BMW rider.

Xavi Vierge was fourth thanks to a late lap on the Honda. A late effort from Garrett Gerloff briefly put hims seventh despite the Kawasaki's weakness in the final sector, but Vierge's lap dropped him to  eighth at the end.

Sam Lowess rounded out the top-five ahead of 2024 Race 1 winner Andrea Iannone. 

Michael van der Mark finished the session  seventh but crashed after the chequered flag went out at the final corner.

The only other casualty of the session was Yari Montella, but his absence from the final 20 minutes was due to a technical problem that left him stranded at turn 13 rather than a rider error.

Behind Gerloff, Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea rounded out the top-10.

Full World Superbike results from FP1 at Aragon are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:48.385
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.920
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.386
4Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.409
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.425
6Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.453
7Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:49.522
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:49.556
9Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:49.568
10Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:49.669
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:49.984
12Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:50.087
13Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:50.267
14Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:50.333
15Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:50.376
16Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:50.879
17Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:50.947
18Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:51.072
19Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:51.182
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:51.643
21Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:51.880
22Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UKHonda CBR1000RR-R1:53.274
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:53.375

