2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Results from the FP1 session at the Aragon WorldSBK, the 10th round of the 2025 season.

Nicolo Bulega topped what was ultimately an uneventful FP2 session in Aragon.

Alex Lowes was the only faller, the Bimota rider crashing in the final couple of minutes at turn eight. He'd end the session 11th-fastest.

His brother, Sam Lowes, was third fastest, behind Bulega and Toprak Razgatlioglu, and ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Alvaro Bautista who rounded out the top-five.

Michael van der Mark was sixth-fastest, ahead of Danilo Petrucci, Xavi Vierge, Andrea Iannone, and Axel Bassani who completed the top-10.

Full World Superbike results from FP2 in Aragon are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP2 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.736 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:48.748 3 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.997 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.086 5 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.099 6 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:49.116 7 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.130 8 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:49.288 9 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.316 10 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:49.327 11 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:49.347 12 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.464 13 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.483 14 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.574 15 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:49.603 16 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.689 17 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.865 18 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:50.139 19 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:50.632 20 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:50.745 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:50.818 22 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:51.586 23 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:53.264

FP1

Toprak Razgatlioglu took top spot in FP1 at Aragon by over half-a-second ahead of his title rival, Nicolo Bulega. Indeed, Bulega was the only rider to lap within one second of Razgatlioglu's benchmark, with Alvaro Bautista in third place 1.001 seconds behind the BMW rider.

Xavi Vierge was fourth thanks to a late lap on the Honda. A late effort from Garrett Gerloff briefly put hims seventh despite the Kawasaki's weakness in the final sector, but Vierge's lap dropped him to eighth at the end.

Sam Lowess rounded out the top-five ahead of 2024 Race 1 winner Andrea Iannone.

Michael van der Mark finished the session seventh but crashed after the chequered flag went out at the final corner.

The only other casualty of the session was Yari Montella, but his absence from the final 20 minutes was due to a technical problem that left him stranded at turn 13 rather than a rider error.

Behind Gerloff, Alex Lowes and Jonathan Rea rounded out the top-10.

Full World Superbike results from FP1 at Aragon are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP1 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:48.385 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.920 3 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.386 4 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:49.409 5 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.425 6 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.453 7 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:49.522 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:49.556 9 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:49.568 10 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.669 11 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.984 12 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:50.087 13 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:50.267 14 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:50.333 15 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:50.376 16 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:50.879 17 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:50.947 18 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:51.072 19 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:51.182 20 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:51.643 21 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:51.880 22 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:53.274 23 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:53.375