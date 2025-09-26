Xavi Vierge out of Honda but committed to WorldSBK: “I’ve made my decision”

Xavi Vierge says he “will stay here in the WorldSBK paddock” in 2026.

Xavi Vierge, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Xavi Vierge expects to announce his future “in the coming days”, and he expects to stay in WorldSBK in 2026.

The Spanish rider was let go by Honda for next year, the Japanese brand being expected to have Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra in its factory team for next season. 

Vierge has spent his entire World Superbike career so far with HRC, so next year is certain to be something new.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com ahead of this weekend’s (26–28 September) Aragon Round, Vierge confirmed that he will remain in the production derivative series in 2026.

“It’s been a difficult decision over the last month,” Xavi Vierge said, “but I’ve made my decision and, in the coming days, I hope we can clarify everything. 

“I can’t say which team, but I will stay here in the WorldSBK paddock.”

Vierge also wanted to offer his thanks to Honda for the time he’s spent there.

“I want first to say thank you to Honda, it’s been a pleasure to be a part of this team for the last four years,” he said.

“I think we all expected better results, but, unfortunately, it took longer than we had hoped, and now we’re deciding to part ways. 

“Still, with three rounds to go, I think we’re making good progress over the last month, and I believe we can finish this season with strong results. 

“Being a part of this team was my first time riding with a factory team, which is a dream for every rider. 

“Then, my podium at Mandalika, and lastly, winning the Suzuka 8 Hours – it was an amazing experience.”

In this article

Xavi Vierge out of Honda but committed to WorldSBK: “I’ve made my decision”
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK News
“Weird” plans for Andrea Iannone in 2026, WorldSBK still an option
4m ago
Andrea Iannone, 2205 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren told to take immediate action to avoid looking ‘dumb’
22m ago
Norris and Piastri are locked in a title duel
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia “braking harder”, Ducati tried “things never in our thoughts”
56m ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez issues judgement for his “strange” Japan MotoGP Friday
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
“They didn’t eat!” Marco Bezzecchi rewards Aprilia with P1 in Japanese MotoGP practice
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Japanese MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton shares heartbreaking health update on Roscoe
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK Results
2025 Aragon WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez explains cause of “disaster” MotoGP Friday in Japan
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
FIRST LOOK: Romain Grosjean drives an F1 car for the first time in five years
1h ago
Romain Grosjean
F1 News
Ferrari urged to “wake up” as alarming reality of struggles laid bare
2h ago
Ferrari flattered to deceive in Azerbaijan