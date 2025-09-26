Xavi Vierge out of Honda but committed to WorldSBK: “I’ve made my decision”

Xavi Vierge expects to announce his future “in the coming days”, and he expects to stay in WorldSBK in 2026.

The Spanish rider was let go by Honda for next year, the Japanese brand being expected to have Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra in its factory team for next season.

Vierge has spent his entire World Superbike career so far with HRC, so next year is certain to be something new.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com ahead of this weekend’s (26–28 September) Aragon Round, Vierge confirmed that he will remain in the production derivative series in 2026.

“It’s been a difficult decision over the last month,” Xavi Vierge said, “but I’ve made my decision and, in the coming days, I hope we can clarify everything.

“I can’t say which team, but I will stay here in the WorldSBK paddock.”

Vierge also wanted to offer his thanks to Honda for the time he’s spent there.

“I want first to say thank you to Honda, it’s been a pleasure to be a part of this team for the last four years,” he said.

“I think we all expected better results, but, unfortunately, it took longer than we had hoped, and now we’re deciding to part ways.

“Still, with three rounds to go, I think we’re making good progress over the last month, and I believe we can finish this season with strong results.

“Being a part of this team was my first time riding with a factory team, which is a dream for every rider.

“Then, my podium at Mandalika, and lastly, winning the Suzuka 8 Hours – it was an amazing experience.”