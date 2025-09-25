Nicolo Bulega hoping to “put all the pieces together” at Aragon WorldSBK

Nicolo Bulega says he wants to correct the mistakes that cost him last year at the Aragon WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Winless since Race 2 at Most in May, Nicolo Bulega now faces a 39-point deficit to Toprak Razgatlioglu in the WorldSBK title race, but Aragon could provide an opportunity for him to begin reducing his points deficit.

In 2024, Bulega was among the fastest World Superbike riders at Aragon, but a technical problem in Race 1 meant he didn’t take the start. Then, he was out-battled by Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista in the Superpole Race, before making a mistake in Race 2.

For the 2025 edition of the MotorLand race, Bulega wants to clean up his weekend to take advantage of his potential.

“It’s a track I like, normally our bike is good here, so I’ll try to have a good weekend staying in the front,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com.

“Last year, I was faster during the weekend. I took pole, then the Race 1 tech issue, then in Race 2, I wanted to take P1, but got impatient and made a mistake. I was fast but couldn’t put it all together. 

“I’ll try this year to be fast and put all the pieces together.”

Even still, Bulega acknowledges the threat that Razgatlioglu poses, even at a circuit where the Turkish rider is yet to win in WorldSBK.

“At the moment, Toprak [Razgatlioglu] is very fast, and it’s been very difficult to stay with him,” Bulega said.

“BMW have been working very well. 

“Last year [at Aragon], Toprak was still not 100 per cent after his injury. This year, he will be stronger, so it will be more difficult. 

“Racing here at Aragon is a good chance for us, but it won’t be easy.”

