Toprak Razgatlioglu targeting first Aragon WorldSBK win: “This is my last chance”

Aragon is a rarity in WorldSBK in 2025 as one of a few tracks at which Toprak Razgatlioglu has not taken victory.

The BMW rider’s best position at the Spanish track is second place, which he took in all three races last year behind Andrea Iannone in Race 1, and Alvaro Bautista in both Sunday races.

Last year’s Aragon Round was the first for Razgatlioglu as he made his return from injury following his Magny-Cours practice crash, and so he wasn’t at full fitness or confidence.

This year, in contrast, he arrives in Aragon off the back of a 12-race win streak that stretches back to Race 1 at Misano in June, and with a 39-point championship lead over Nicolo Bulega.

Perhaps, then, this will be Razgatlioglu’s best chance to get his first World Superbike win at Aragon on the board, and, as he recognises, it will be his last opportunity before moving to MotoGP in 2026.

“I’m really happy because we are having an amazing season,” Toprak Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com ahead of the Aragon Round.

“I’ve never won in WorldSBK at Aragon; my best position is second. Now we’re here, this is my last chance before I move to MotoGP.

“This weekend, I’ll try to win. Ducati are very strong here, but I’ll never give up.

“Last year, after the big crash at Magny-Cours, I didn’t try to take risks at Aragon. Now I’m more relaxed; this is the only difference.”

Razgatlioglu has had a busy few weeks since the end of the summer break, with an Aragon test before the French Round at which he became concerned by the potential of Ducati in the final sector, and then a Jerez test last week before doing a trackday at the Circuit of the Americas.

“At the [Aragon] test, Ducati always made up 0.2 seconds or 0.3 seconds in the last sector,” Razgatlioglu said.

“I did a one-day test at Jerez. It was incredibly hot; the track temperature was 58 degrees.

“We did a very good job because we conducted a race simulation in the afternoon and worked on a good setup for Jerez. It looks positive.

“After that, I went to the USA, then back to Turkey, and finally to Aragon. It’s been a busy week for me!”