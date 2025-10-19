Nicolo Bulega reacts to Toprak Razgatlioglu collision at WorldSBK decider

After colliding with Toprak Razgatlioglu during the Spanish WorldSBK Superpole Race, Nicolo Bulega says he is “disappointed” with the way the race panned out.

Razgatlioglu made the holeshot in the 10-lap race which would’ve seen him crowned 2025 World Superbike Champion had he finished inside the top-seven.

Bulega repeated his pass from Race 1, turning tighter than Razgatlioglu in the middle of turn five to take the line away at the second apex. However, where he’d been able to execute this move cleanly on Saturday, in the Superpole Race it created side-to-side contact between the pair and this left Razgatlioglu on the ground and in the gravel.

Bulega’s move means the title chase will move to the final race, where the Italian will have to overcome a 22-point deficit.

But he said after the Superpole Race that he was not happy with the outcome of his move on Razgatlioglu.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m very disappointed because I am always clean,” Nicolo Bulega told TNT Sports in his post-race parc ferme interview.

“I just wanted to try to stop his speed because he was preparing the exit.

“I always do these overtakes, also in Aragon, and it’s my strong point: make corner speed.

“I just wanted to overtake him. I’m really sorry. Really, really sorry. I didn’t do this in all my career. I’m very sorry and I’m not happy to win.”

Iannone: “When races are like this I’m happy”

Behind the drama at the front, Andrea Iannone took third place, his first podium since Phillip Island. He indicated that he might have had the pace to go with Alvaro Bautista for second with a different tyre choice.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a really strong race, a really hot race,” Iannone told the WorldSBK world feed broadcast after the Superpole Race.

“When the races are like this I’m really happy, it’s really happy to ride always on the limit.

“Alvaro [Bautista] chose another tyre, another spec, and at the end chose better than me.

“But we made our best and we are happy for this podium.”

Bautista’s tyre “gamble” pays off

The tyre choice for Bautista mentioned by Iannone was inspired by Sunday’s Warm Up session, the Spaniard revealed afterwards.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m really happy because I took a gamble, I put the SCQ tyre,” the Spaniard told the world feed broadcast in parc ferme.

“I tried it in the morning [Warm Up], I did five laps and didn’t feel a big drop so I thought maybe it’s possible to use in the Superpole Race.

“I tried to start well but in this track it’s difficult, I had some riders in front of me and I could not use the potential in the first laps of the SCQ tyre. But I can stay second.

“When I saw the laps remaining, I saw five laps, and already the tyre was dropping, so I just tried to manage in the last five laps and tried to not use too much the tyre because otherwise I cannot finish the race.

“I’m happy with the gamble and also happy to be second for Race 2 and let’s try to enjoy like that.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT