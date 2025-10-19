Starting grid for Jerez World Superbike finale after controversial Bulega/Razgatlioglu clash

Starting grid for 2025 World Superbike finale

Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK
Nicolo Bulega, Ducati, 2025 Jerez WorldSBK
© Gold and Goose

Nicolo Bulega will start on pole for the 2025 World Superbike title showdown at Jerez after a controversial tangle with championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The Turkish rider had a chance to wrap up the 2025 title - his third in World Superbike - in the Superpole race.

But an early tangle between the pair when Nicolo Bulega went for a move on the BMW rider’s inside at Turn 5 took Toprak Razgatlioglu out of the race.

Bulega was handed a long lap penalty for the clash, but the Ducati rider overcame this to seal a crucial victory to keep his title hopes alive.

Heading into the final race on Sunday at Jerez, Bulega has closed Razgatlioglu’s lead to 22 points in the standings.

Bulega’s Superpole Race win means he will start from pole, while Razgatlioglu will have to go from 10th on the grid. If the result of the race finishes like that, the latter would still be world champion.

2025 Jerez World Superbike Race 2 starting grid

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbike
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R
3Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R
4Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1
7Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R
8Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R
9Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR
10Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1
12Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1
13Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R
14Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998
15Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR
16Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1
18Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R
19Lukas TulovicGERTeam Triple M Ducati FrankfurtDucati Panigale V4 R
20Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1
21Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R
22Nicholas SpinelliITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R
23Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R1
24Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

