Starting grid for Jerez World Superbike finale after controversial Bulega/Razgatlioglu clash

Nicolo Bulega will start on pole for the 2025 World Superbike title showdown at Jerez after a controversial tangle with championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The Turkish rider had a chance to wrap up the 2025 title - his third in World Superbike - in the Superpole race.

But an early tangle between the pair when Nicolo Bulega went for a move on the BMW rider’s inside at Turn 5 took Toprak Razgatlioglu out of the race.

Bulega was handed a long lap penalty for the clash, but the Ducati rider overcame this to seal a crucial victory to keep his title hopes alive.

Heading into the final race on Sunday at Jerez, Bulega has closed Razgatlioglu’s lead to 22 points in the standings.

Bulega’s Superpole Race win means he will start from pole, while Razgatlioglu will have to go from 10th on the grid. If the result of the race finishes like that, the latter would still be world champion.

2025 Jerez World Superbike Race 2 starting grid

Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 2 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 3 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 4 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 5 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 7 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 8 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 9 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 10 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 11 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 12 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 13 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 14 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 15 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 16 Alessandro Delbianco ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 17 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 18 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 19 Lukas Tulovic GER Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt Ducati Panigale V4 R 20 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 21 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 22 Nicholas Spinelli ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 23 Bobby Fong USA Attack Performance Yamaha Yamaha R1 24 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R

