Starting grid for Jerez World Superbike finale after controversial Bulega/Razgatlioglu clash
Starting grid for 2025 World Superbike finale
Nicolo Bulega will start on pole for the 2025 World Superbike title showdown at Jerez after a controversial tangle with championship leader Toprak Razgatlioglu.
The Turkish rider had a chance to wrap up the 2025 title - his third in World Superbike - in the Superpole race.
But an early tangle between the pair when Nicolo Bulega went for a move on the BMW rider’s inside at Turn 5 took Toprak Razgatlioglu out of the race.
Bulega was handed a long lap penalty for the clash, but the Ducati rider overcame this to seal a crucial victory to keep his title hopes alive.
Heading into the final race on Sunday at Jerez, Bulega has closed Razgatlioglu’s lead to 22 points in the standings.
Bulega’s Superpole Race win means he will start from pole, while Razgatlioglu will have to go from 10th on the grid. If the result of the race finishes like that, the latter would still be world champion.
2025 Jerez World Superbike Race 2 starting grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|7
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|10
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|12
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|13
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|15
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|16
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|17
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|18
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|19
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|20
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|22
|Nicholas Spinelli
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|23
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|24
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R