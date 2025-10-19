2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Results from the Superpole Race at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK from Jerez.

Nicolo Bulega took victory in the Jerez Superpole Race, but in controversial fashion.

Toprak Razgatlioglu made the holeshot at turn one, but Bulega made the same move as Race 1, cutting inside the BMW rider at turn five on the opening lap. Where Saturday he made it cleanly, in the Superpole Race he did not, making contact with Razgatlioglu that resulted in the Turkish rider crashing out.

Bulega received a long lap penalty for the contact. He rejoined from taking it still almost two seconds in the lead. He would go on to win by four seconds over Alvaro Bautista.

Andrea Iannone completed the podium, his first rostrum finish since Phillip Island.

Xavi Vierge was a season-best fourth ahead of Alex Lowes, then Andrea Locatelli completed the top-six.

Tarran Mackenzie was seventh ahead of Iker Lecuona and Michael van der Mark who took the final points.

Axel Bassani completed the top-10.

The first lap also saw a crash for Remy Gardner and Jonathan Rea at turn three. Both riders were taken to the medical centre.

Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race in Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Superpole Race | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R WIN 2 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 4.055 3 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 5.236 4 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 6.484 5 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 6.900 6 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 8.637 7 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 9.309 8 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 11.469 9 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 11.983 10 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 12.334 11 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 12.581 12 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 13.794 13 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 15.653 14 Alessandro Delbianco ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 16.127 15 Nicholas Spinelli ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 17.854 16 Lukas Tulovic GER Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt Ducati Panigale V4 R 18.723 17 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 19.789 18 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 21.653 19 Bobby Fong USA Attack Performance Yamaha Yamaha R1 22.135 20 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 22.798 21 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 42.995 DNF Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR DNF DNF Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNF DNF Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNF

