2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Superpole Race at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK from Jerez.

Nicolo Bulega took victory in the Jerez Superpole Race, but in controversial fashion.

Toprak Razgatlioglu made the holeshot at turn one, but Bulega made the same move as Race 1, cutting inside the BMW rider at turn five on the opening lap. Where Saturday he made it cleanly, in the Superpole Race he did not, making contact with Razgatlioglu that resulted in the Turkish rider crashing out.

Bulega received a long lap penalty for the contact. He rejoined from taking it still almost two seconds in the lead. He would go on to win by four seconds over Alvaro Bautista.

Andrea Iannone completed the podium, his first rostrum finish since Phillip Island.

Xavi Vierge was a season-best fourth ahead of Alex Lowes, then Andrea Locatelli completed the top-six.

Tarran Mackenzie was seventh ahead of Iker Lecuona and Michael van der Mark who took the final points.

Axel Bassani completed the top-10.

The first lap also saw a crash for Remy Gardner and Jonathan Rea at turn three. Both riders were taken to the medical centre.

Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race in Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Superpole Race | Result

Pos

Rider

Nat.

WorldSBK Team

Superbike

Timing

1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R4.055
3Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R5.236
4Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6.484
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9986.900
6Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R18.637
7Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R9.309
8Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R11.469
9Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR11.983
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99812.334
11Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R12.581
12Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R13.794
13Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R115.653
14Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R116.127
15Nicholas SpinelliITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R17.854
16Lukas TulovicGERTeam Triple M Ducati FrankfurtDucati Panigale V4 R18.723
17Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR19.789
18Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R21.653
19Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R122.135
20Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R122.798
21Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R42.995
DNFToprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRDNF
DNFJonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFRemy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

