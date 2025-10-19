2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK.
Nicolo Bulega took victory in the Jerez Superpole Race, but in controversial fashion.
Toprak Razgatlioglu made the holeshot at turn one, but Bulega made the same move as Race 1, cutting inside the BMW rider at turn five on the opening lap. Where Saturday he made it cleanly, in the Superpole Race he did not, making contact with Razgatlioglu that resulted in the Turkish rider crashing out.
Bulega received a long lap penalty for the contact. He rejoined from taking it still almost two seconds in the lead. He would go on to win by four seconds over Alvaro Bautista.
Andrea Iannone completed the podium, his first rostrum finish since Phillip Island.
Xavi Vierge was a season-best fourth ahead of Alex Lowes, then Andrea Locatelli completed the top-six.
Tarran Mackenzie was seventh ahead of Iker Lecuona and Michael van der Mark who took the final points.
Axel Bassani completed the top-10.
The first lap also saw a crash for Remy Gardner and Jonathan Rea at turn three. Both riders were taken to the medical centre.
Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race in Jerez are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Superpole Race | Result
Pos
Rider
Nat.
WorldSBK Team
Superbike
Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4.055
|3
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|5.236
|4
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6.484
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|6.900
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|8.637
|7
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|9.309
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|11.469
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|11.983
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|12.334
|11
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.581
|12
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13.794
|13
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|15.653
|14
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|16.127
|15
|Nicholas Spinelli
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|17.854
|16
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18.723
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|19.789
|18
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|21.653
|19
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|22.135
|20
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|22.798
|21
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|42.995
|DNF
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF