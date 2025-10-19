2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK.
Results from the Warm Up session at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the final Warm Up session of the season at Jerez, beating Alex Lowes by almost 0.2 seconds.

Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top-three ahead of Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega in the top-five.

Sixth-fastest was Xavi Vierge, then Garrett Gerloff, Andrea Locatelli, Jonathan Rea, and Remy Gardner completed the top-10.

There were two crashes, first for Bahattin Sofuoglu at turn six, then for Zaqhwan Zaidi at the final corner. Sofuoglu ended 22nd, while Zaidi didn't set a time.

Full World Superbike results from Warm Up at Jerez are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Warm Up | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:38.691
2Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:38.870
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.888
4Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:38.933
5Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.072
6Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.171
7Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:39.291
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:39.330
9Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:39.353
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:39.399
11Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.643
12Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.660
13Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:39.676
14Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:39.678
15Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.081
16Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:40.142
17Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:40.151
18Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.196
19Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:40.346
20Nicholas SpinelliITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.436
21Lukas TulovicGERTeam Triple M Ducati FrankfurtDucati Panigale V4 R1:40.592
22Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:40.886
23Bobby FongUSAAttack Performance YamahaYamaha R11:40.954
24Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

