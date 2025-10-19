2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Warm Up Results
Results from the Warm Up session at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the season.
Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the final Warm Up session of the season at Jerez, beating Alex Lowes by almost 0.2 seconds.
Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top-three ahead of Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega in the top-five.
Sixth-fastest was Xavi Vierge, then Garrett Gerloff, Andrea Locatelli, Jonathan Rea, and Remy Gardner completed the top-10.
There were two crashes, first for Bahattin Sofuoglu at turn six, then for Zaqhwan Zaidi at the final corner. Sofuoglu ended 22nd, while Zaidi didn't set a time.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Warm Up | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:38.691
|2
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:38.870
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.888
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:38.933
|5
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.072
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.171
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:39.291
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.330
|9
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.353
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:39.399
|11
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.643
|12
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.660
|13
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:39.676
|14
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:39.678
|15
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.081
|16
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:40.142
|17
|Alessandro Delbianco
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.151
|18
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.196
|19
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.346
|20
|Nicholas Spinelli
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.436
|21
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:40.592
|22
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.886
|23
|Bobby Fong
|USA
|Attack Performance Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:40.954
|24
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set