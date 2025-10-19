2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Warm Up Results

Results from the Warm Up session at the 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, the 12th and final round of the season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the final Warm Up session of the season at Jerez, beating Alex Lowes by almost 0.2 seconds.

Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top-three ahead of Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega in the top-five.

Sixth-fastest was Xavi Vierge, then Garrett Gerloff, Andrea Locatelli, Jonathan Rea, and Remy Gardner completed the top-10.

There were two crashes, first for Bahattin Sofuoglu at turn six, then for Zaqhwan Zaidi at the final corner. Sofuoglu ended 22nd, while Zaidi didn't set a time.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Spanish Round | Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto | Warm Up | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:38.691 2 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:38.870 3 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.888 4 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:38.933 5 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:39.072 6 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:39.171 7 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:39.291 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.330 9 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.353 10 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:39.399 11 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:39.643 12 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:39.660 13 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:39.676 14 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:39.678 15 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.081 16 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:40.142 17 Alessandro Delbianco ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.151 18 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:40.196 19 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.346 20 Nicholas Spinelli ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.436 21 Lukas Tulovic GER Team Triple M Ducati Frankfurt Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:40.592 22 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.886 23 Bobby Fong USA Attack Performance Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:40.954 24 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R No Time Set

