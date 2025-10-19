Jonathan Rea “frustrated” with Spanish WorldSBK Race 1 crash

Jonathan Rea says he is “frustrated” with his Race 1 crash at the Spanish WorldSBK that has left him with concerns over his right arm.

Rea had a strong qualifying on Saturday morning at Jerez in seventh place, but crashed out on lap three at turn four.

The Pata Yamaha rider, who will end his full-time World Superbike career after Race 2 at Jerez, indicated his annoyance at the crash after such a positive start to the day.

“Tough way to end our Saturday after such a positive start this morning,” Jonathan Rea said, reflecting on his Race 1 crash.

“After a difficult day yesterday, the guys worked really hard overnight to give me an R1 that I felt good on this morning.

“I’ve been competitive in both FP3 and also Superpole – where I was able to put a good lap together to qualify on the second row.”

Rea explained that he had been unable to get into his rhythm in Race 1 before his turn four crash, which he found frustrating for both himself and his team.

“I made just an average start in Race 1, and the first laps were quite aggressive, but before I could settle into a rhythm I lost the front really fast at turn four without warning,” he said.

“Frustrated for me and frustrated for the guys, it’s given them a bit of work to rebuild the bike.

“I have some pain in my right arm, so we will just treat that this evening and try to be in the best condition for [Sunday].

“Not the best way I wanted to enter the last day of the season, the last day of my career as well, but these are the cards that we’ve been dealt. We’ll put a brave face on it and just do the best that we can.”

