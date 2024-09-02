Pirelli to bring three new development tyres to French WorldSBK

A new selection of development tyres will be taken by Pirelli to this weekend’s WorldSBK French Round, including two new dry weather options — one front, one rear — and a new wet weather development tyre.

The new developments from Pirelli among its dry weather tyres are come in the form of a new SC1 front, in D0715 specification, which features a new carcass compared to the standard version; and an SCX rear, in D0820 specification, which differs from the standard version in its compound, the new compound aimed at improved wear resistance.

In Pirelli’s wet tyre range, in addition to the standard SCR1, Pirelli is bringing a new development version of the rear wet tyre, in D0737 specification, which features evolutions in both the construction and the compound.

According to Pirelli Motorcycle Racing Director, Giorgio Barbier, Magny-Cours’ relatively low-grip surface makes it a useful place to introduce new tyres.

“Magny-Cours marks the halfway point of the season, a key moment for us to evaluate the progress, in terms of development, made so far and to plan the work in the second part of the championship,” Barbier said ahead of this weekend’s WorldSBK French Round.

“The smooth asphalt of the circuit of Nevers is particularly selective for tires, as it offers little grip and amplifies small performance differences between the various specifications, thus providing us with valuable data.”

Speaking more specifically about the new tyres in Magny-Cours, Barbier said: “The new D0820 rear development solution has been designed to offer greater resistance to wear, thus compensating consumption caused by spinning triggered by the poor grip of the asphalt, while still offering riders sensations similar to those they are used to with the standard SCX in terms of performance.

“The new front solution, however, continues to pursue the goal of improving the stability of the SC1 family.

“Magny-Cours is also the ideal track for testing wet tyres, since in case of rain the already poor grip of the surface is drastically reduced. The new D0737 specification of the SCR1 rear should ensure greater stability under acceleration and more consistent performance over a wider range of use than the production version.”