Pirelli set to debut new front and rear tyre at Catalunya WorldSBK round

A new super soft SCX tyre will be in the allocation for riders this weekend, as Pirelli looks to give the WorldSBK grid greater performance and stability.

The C0900 is the tyre in question and will be an addition to the B0800 which has been tested on several occasions.

The compound of the new super soft SCX tyre is different to the B0800, as is the structure of the tyre, with the aim to provide better stability.

The C0900 is a rear tyre option and will join Pirelli’s standard range as options for riders to choose from this weekend.

Regarding the front tyre, Pirelli have also provided a new medium SC1 development tyre which had previously been tested during off-season tests.

Unlike the new rear tyre provided, the SC1 medium has the same compound to the standard SC1, however, the structure of the tyre is different.

Pirelli’s Motorcycle Racing Director, Giorgio Barbier said: “For us, Barcelona is an ideal circuit to introduce new tyres, first of all because the race weekend arrives shortly after two days of testing on this very track; therefore, we already have some data available.

“And also because this is a fairly demanding track for the tyres so it is an excellent proving ground to immediately understand if a solution has weak points.

“This year we bring two new tyres with the aim of further improving performance and stability compared to the standard solutions.

“The development front SC1 has already had good feedback both in the two tests carried out at the beginning of 2024 and in the one of last week, and for this reason it was a natural choice to add it to the race allocation.

“We have less information on the new C0900 rear, only coming from last week's tests; it is a solution that follows in the footsteps of the B0800 introduced in 2022 and already widely used in 2023, we proposed it to the teams for the test last Thursday and Friday and the feedback was positive, which is why we decided to include it in the allocation for the race.

“High top speeds are achieved on the Barcelona circuit and riders should benefit from the greater stability offered by these new options.”