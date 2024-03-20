Andrea Iannone calls ‘comeback really special, I’ll never forget this moment’

Andrea Iannone says his maiden WorldSBK podium in Phillip Island is a moment ‘I'll never forget’.

Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February

Andrea Iannone was one of the stars of the season-opener in Australia as he claimed P3 in his first race, and following a good two-day WorldSBK test in Barcelona last week, chances of another repeat result this weekend appear to be high.

Iannone concluded the test in fourth spot behind Nicolo Bulega who set an unofficial lap record, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Danilo Petrucci. 

Tyre wear is king in Catalunya but so is top speed, areas Ducati has shown to be strong at in previous seasons.

So Iannone should be in contention for more podiums at a circuit he knows well thanks to his time in MotoGP.

Iannone’s return to racing has been very impressive and the Italian gelled with the Panigale V4 R the moment he jumped aboard it in Jerez last year.

Talking to WorldSBK.com about his initial impression, Iannone said: “At Jerez in October, when I tried the bike, I was immediately fast. We finished the first test in fifth place with a lap time that wasn’t bad.

“The feeling with the bike was immediately good. In any case, I think I need more kilometres. We need to work a lot.

“We understand everything a little bit better, especially the bike and tyres. For the tyres, everything changed because the tyres are different compared to MotoGP tyres.

“I think we worked well during pre-season and it’s important we have support from Ducati.”

Discussing his result at the opening round, Iannone was more surprised than anyone but admitted it made his comeback feel ‘special’.

“I didn’t expect this result,” began Iannone. “When you achieve one podium, it’s a really great result.

“It’s a really special comeback for me and I’ll never forget this moment and this weekend. After a long time, I lived a beautiful moment one more time.

“I fought with the best riders in WorldSBK, in my first weekend and first race. What happens now?

“I’m in front, I’m first, I led the race. It’s incredible. I’m really happy, it’s beautiful. I won’t forget this first weekend.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
14 mins ago
Andrea Iannone calls ‘comeback really special, I’ll never forget this moment’
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
F1
News
16 mins ago
Christian Horner given Red Bull “damage” warning: “Resign as soon as possible”
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Max Verstappen …
MotoGP
News
18 mins ago
Enea Bastianini vows to “settle score” with Portimao after brutal injury
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
27 mins ago
Yamaha tell Fabio Quartararo there are “no quick turnarounds”
Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Valentino Rossi sent a confidence-boosting text message to a MotoGP rider…
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Portuguese MotoGP to be broadcast on free-to-air TV
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Yamaha “preparing budget” to tempt Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Miguel Oliveira: Portimao race ‘the most special moment of the season for me’
Miguel
Miguel
F1
News
1 hour ago
Could Aramco buy Aston Martin? Max Verstappen, Adrian Newey on wish list
Lance Stroll on track for Aston Martin in Saudi Arabia
Lance Stroll on track for Aston Martin in Saudi Arabia