Bradley Ray ‘training hard’ to be more competitive in WorldSBK

After a promising rookie campaign in 2023, Bradley Ray is hoping to cement himself as a WorldSBK rider for many years to go.

A British Superbike champion in 2022, Ray is one of the most talented riders from the British series to make the switch across.

But despite jumping aboard a very competitive Yamaha R1, Ray has found it difficult to break into the top ten due to the steep learning curve, but also the level in WorldSBK.

The series has arguably never been more competitive and that is being reflected with how many riders and bikes are fighting at the front.

For Ray, 2024 could be a big year in determining, not just his future with Yamaha, but in WorldSBK.

Ray scored just one point over the three races in Phillip Island to begin the season, which came in Race 2 as he finished 15th.

Speaking ahead of round two, Ray said: “I can’t wait to start this second WorldSBK round. We had a few difficulties during the two-day test at Barcelona and so the team is analysing the data.

“But I have real confidence in them and their abilities, and we know in which direction we need to work to improve both our flying lap times and race pace.

“I’m training hard to that I’m ready for Barcelona, where we’ll all do our best to be increasingly competitive.”

Ray’s main competitor to beat in 2024 will be Philipp Oettl who is riding the GMT94 Yamaha, while challenging the likes of GRT riders Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter will also be expected going forward.