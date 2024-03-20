Alex Lowes: ‘I feel good but we have to look after the tyres for the long races’

Alex Lowes is confident of his speed but says tyre wear could be key at this weekend’s Catalunya WorldSBK round.

Alex Lowes
Alex Lowes

Alex Lowes heads into this weekend leading the WorldSBK championship ahead of rookie Nicolo Bulega.

Two wins at the season-opener resulted in Lowes making his best start to a Superbike season, however, round two will present challenges that Phillip Island did not. 

Catalunya is very hard on tyre wear - Phillip Island traditionally is too but the recent track surface offered a lot more grip than usual - while the Australian circuit is one of Lowes’ best circuits.

Kawasaki struggled with tyre wear deep into races in 2023 and Catalunya will provide answers as to whether they have overcome those issues.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s action, Lowes said: “We got a lot of information from the recent test to use over race weekend.

“I feel good but we have work to do to look after the tyres for the long races. In Australia, with the new surface, the track was really grippy. Catalunya is one of the least grippy tracks.

“So it was important to have tested here to get a feel for the things that we have tried in the winter tests. 

“The setting in the electronics, if not the software itself, is a lot different to last year and I am happier now knowing that that works. We are definitely better prepared after the test.

“I like the track and the layout at Catalunya. There is not a lot of grip but there are a lot of long corners where you can slide the bike quite easily. You can always enjoy riding the bike here.”

For Lowes’ team-mate Axel Bassani, Catalunya will be an opportunity to make strides forward following a difficult season-opener.

The recent test in Barcelona proved tricky for Bassani, who says it will be ‘impossible’ to fight at the front if he qualifies badly.

Bassani added: “We have done a lot of work in the recent Catalunya test and now we will race at the same track.

“Our ideas are more clean and clear now and we have tried the new tyre options also.

“For sure it is more easy to do a race weekend if you have two days of testing just before - but it is the same for everyone.

“For the race weekend, I am looking to do well in Superpole qualifying. If you start 15th or 16th in Superpole it is impossible to fight with the top guys.

“If we start from the second or third row we have the chance to fight for a good position in the races.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
13 mins ago
Andrea Iannone calls ‘comeback really special, I’ll never forget this moment’
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
F1
News
15 mins ago
Christian Horner given Red Bull “damage” warning: “Resign as soon as possible”
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Max Verstappen …
MotoGP
News
17 mins ago
Enea Bastianini vows to “settle score” with Portimao after brutal injury
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
26 mins ago
Yamaha tell Fabio Quartararo there are “no quick turnarounds”
Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Fabio Quartararo, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Valentino Rossi sent a confidence-boosting text message to a MotoGP rider…
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Portuguese MotoGP to be broadcast on free-to-air TV
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Yamaha “preparing budget” to tempt Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Jorge Martin, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Miguel Oliveira: Portimao race ‘the most special moment of the season for me’
Miguel
Miguel
F1
News
1 hour ago
Could Aramco buy Aston Martin? Max Verstappen, Adrian Newey on wish list
Lance Stroll on track for Aston Martin in Saudi Arabia
Lance Stroll on track for Aston Martin in Saudi Arabia