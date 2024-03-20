Andrea Iannone ‘has retained MotoGP style, is well suited to the Panigale’

Michele Pirro praises Ducati WorldSBK riders Andrea Iannone and Nicolo Bulega after their impressive start to 2024.

Andrea Iannone, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
Andrea Iannone, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February

Nicolo Bulega announced himself in WorldSBK by winning the first race of the season, and in the process became the first WorldSSP champion to win on his Superbike debut.

Andrea Iannone was third before going on to claim fourth spot in the final race of the weekend. 

Both showing their potential in a big way, Bulega and Iannone continued their impressive form during the recent Catalunya test.

Bulega sent a message to his rivals by finishing fastest with a new unofficial lap record, while Iannone put together a strong second day to close out the test in P4.

Also at the test was Pirro, who spoke highly of the performance of Iannone.

“I think Andrea has not forgotten over these years how to ride a bike,” Pirro told GPOne. “He has retained that MotoGP style that is well suited to the Panigale, and so he can show his potential.

“I am convinced that in Barcelona we will see him again at the front fighting for the top positions, despite the fact the track is peculiar because of tyre wear.”

Midway through last season it became apparent that Ducati were very serious about moving Michael Rinaldi out of the factory team.

While some thought that Axel Bassani was the likely rider to take over that seat, Ducati’s top brass instead went for Bulega who has not disappointed in his short time in WorldSBK.

Second in the world championship heading into this weekend’s Catalan round, Pirro said this about Bulega.

“Nicolo is working very well I think. He won in Australia and during the winter he has always confirmed himself as fast in every situation.

“He has a different style than Bautista, he is more rounded in his riding.

“But he has shown great effectiveness riding the Panigale V4, precisely because the bike goes fast with many styles.”

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
46 mins ago
Andrea Iannone ‘has retained MotoGP style, is well suited to the Panigale’
Andrea Iannone, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
Andrea Iannone, Australian WorldSBK, 23 February
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Pedro Acosta set for medical check-up and may require surgery
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
WSBK
News
2 hours ago
Iker Lecuona ‘expects a host of riders to be quick’ in Catalunya
Alvaro Bautista, Iker Lecuona, Australian WorldSBK, 22 February
Alvaro Bautista, Iker Lecuona, Australian WorldSBK, 22 February
F1
News
2 hours ago
Valtteri Bottas' F1 future in doubt amid reports Sauber wanted him out ahead of 2024
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Practice
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi…
WSBK
News
3 hours ago
Pirelli set to debut new front and rear tyre at Catalunya WorldSBK round
Toprak Razgatlioglu's Pirelli tyre, race 2, Spanish WorldSBK, 29 October
Toprak Razgatlioglu's Pirelli tyre, race 2, Spanish WorldSBK, 29 October

Latest News

F1
News
4 hours ago
Sacked F1 driver Nikita Mazepin overturns EU sanctions against him
Nikita Mazepin (RUS). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, Race
Nikita Mazepin (RUS). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand…
F1
News
4 hours ago
Carlos Sainz “expected” to return to F1 action in Australian Grand Prix
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari back in the paddock a day following appendicitis surgery. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari back in the paddock a day following…
WSBK
News
5 hours ago
Andrea Iannone calls ‘comeback really special, I’ll never forget this moment’
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Andrea Iannone, Tissot Superpole, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
F1
News
5 hours ago
Christian Horner given Red Bull “damage” warning: “Resign as soon as possible”
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Max Verstappen …