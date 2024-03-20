Andrea Iannone ‘has retained MotoGP style, is well suited to the Panigale’

Nicolo Bulega announced himself in WorldSBK by winning the first race of the season, and in the process became the first WorldSSP champion to win on his Superbike debut.

Andrea Iannone was third before going on to claim fourth spot in the final race of the weekend.

Both showing their potential in a big way, Bulega and Iannone continued their impressive form during the recent Catalunya test.

Bulega sent a message to his rivals by finishing fastest with a new unofficial lap record, while Iannone put together a strong second day to close out the test in P4.

Also at the test was Pirro, who spoke highly of the performance of Iannone.

“I think Andrea has not forgotten over these years how to ride a bike,” Pirro told GPOne. “He has retained that MotoGP style that is well suited to the Panigale, and so he can show his potential.

“I am convinced that in Barcelona we will see him again at the front fighting for the top positions, despite the fact the track is peculiar because of tyre wear.”

Midway through last season it became apparent that Ducati were very serious about moving Michael Rinaldi out of the factory team.

While some thought that Axel Bassani was the likely rider to take over that seat, Ducati’s top brass instead went for Bulega who has not disappointed in his short time in WorldSBK.

Second in the world championship heading into this weekend’s Catalan round, Pirro said this about Bulega.

“Nicolo is working very well I think. He won in Australia and during the winter he has always confirmed himself as fast in every situation.

“He has a different style than Bautista, he is more rounded in his riding.

“But he has shown great effectiveness riding the Panigale V4, precisely because the bike goes fast with many styles.”