Pirelli continues with “acclaimed” development tyre for Italian WorldSBK

The development version of the SCX rear tyre debuted by Pirelli at the WorldSBK Dutch Rutch Round will again be used at the Italian Round this weekend at Cremona Circuit.

The newer option, designated E0126, uses a different construction to the standard SCX but the same compound. It is intended to provide increased stability and longevity over the standard version, and Pirelli says the tyre “has received widespread acclaim” after its World Superbike debut at Assen two weeks ago. Indeed, both long races in Assen were won using the E0126 rear tyre.

The SCQ, standard SCX, and standard SC0 will also be available on the rear this weekend, while the SC1 and SC2 will be the two choices for the front tyre.

“The new development rear in E0126 specification with supersoft compound in [the Netherlands] was the most-used solution in dry races,” said Pirelli Motorcycle Racing Director Giorgio Barbier, reflecting on the Dutch Round.

“For this reason, it will be offered for Cremona as well, alongside the standard SCX.

“Its innovative casing — the same as the E0125 specification with soft compound, successfully introduced in Portimao — has received widespread acclaim thanks to its greater stability given by a larger footprint and consistent performance over distance.

“It proved to be particularly effective for those riders who managed to finalize the set-up of the bike in the best possible way, also considering the unusually high track temperatures recorded at Assen in Race 1 and Race 2.”

Pirelli is also expecting the E0126 to get a lot of use in Cremona, since the SCX was the preferred tyre in the 2024 edition of the Italian Round.

“In 2024, the supersoft solutions were the favourites at Cremona: if the weather conditions permit, it will be interesting to collect further data and make new comparisons,” said Barbier.

Pirelli will also bring the E0158 front rain tyre to Cremona. It was also in Portimao and Assen, being used for the first time on a race weekend in the Superpole Race at Assen in which Toprak Razgatlioglu won with the development option.

“In addition, the development front rain tyre in E0158 specification has also been included in the allocation, which made its debut with excellent results in the Superpole Race of the Dutch round,” said Barbier.

“This tyre has gained the trust of most riders, receiving very positive comments thanks to the increased footprint which has improved grip and stability.”

Current forecasts are predicting dry weather throughout the weekend in Cremona, although rain is expected on Monday.