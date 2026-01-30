Somkiat Chantra will miss the opening round of the 2026 WorldSBK season in Australia, HRC has confirmed.

Chantra was already forced to miss the January tests in Jerez and then Portimao as a result of arm injuries he picked up during a training day at Sepang earlier this month.

He was operated on soon after the crash, but his recovery timeline means he will be unable to compete at the opening round of the season in Australia on 20–22 February.

HRC has also confirmed that Chantra will be replaced by its World Superbike test rider Tetsuta Nagashima.

“Despite a positive recovery process, Somkiat Chantra will not be fit in time to participate in Round 1 of the Superbike World Championship, set to take place at Phillip Island, Australia, on 20–22 February 2026,” HRC’s statement confirming Chantra’s absence from Phillip Island reads.

“The Thai rider visited Bangkok Hospital on 28 January, where his condition was assessed positively and his cast was removed.

“Anyway, due to the recovery timeline, Chantra will be replaced for the season-opening round by official test rider Tetsuta Nagashima, who will join official rider Jake Dixon in the Honda HRC factory team.”

The statement added that Ryan Vickers will race in Australia as a wildcard. Nagashima has wildcarded in Australia in previous seasons, but his call-up to replace Chantra leaves the wildcard bike available.

For Chantra, his absence from Australia means his race debut in World Superbike will be delayed until at least the Portuguese Round at Portimao on 27–29 March.