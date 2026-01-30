Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega has lamented a lack of luck with the weather during WorldSBK’s preseason testing period.

World Superbike has conducted two European tests this month, with a two-day test in Jerez on 21–22 January before a second two-day test at Portimao this week on 28–29 January.

Both tests were affected by rain, with most riders only taking to the track in Jerez on the afternoon of the second day when conditions were patchy but largely dry; while in Portimao both days were heavily affected by rain.

This of course had an effect on all riders and teams due to take part in the test, including BMW who made a last-minute change of plans to go and ride in Valencia instead during a track day event.

For Ducati, and its 2026 title favourite Nicolo Bulega, the weather meant it was impossible to get much representative running in with their updated Panigale V4 R, and therefore it was not possible to evaluate many, if any, test items for the new bike, which will next be on-track at Phillip Island in the official test before the first round of the season.

“Unfortunately, this winter we were very unlucky with the weather,” said Bulega, speaking to WorldSBK.com.

“Today was the last day and it was raining again, so we decided to do some laps even in wet conditions.

“Honestly, though, the conditions were quite extreme: cold, very windy and very wet.

“I did a few laps just to check that everything was okay before heading to Australia.”

Bulega added that, even though the conditions were relatively unrepresentative, it was important to ride at least a few laps just to gain a little more of an understanding for the new Panigale V4 R.

“The bike is new, so it was still important to ride a little, even in the wet, but these conditions are not very useful,” he said.

“When you have a new bike, you really need to do a lot of laps to understand it, and also for the guys in the box to check that everything is working properly.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t really try anything this winter, so we’ll go to Australia like this and see how it goes.

“The official test at Phillip Island will be very important. The goal will be to stay on track as much as possible and complete a lot of laps.”