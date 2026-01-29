January 2026 Portimao WorldSBK Test Results: Day 2 Lap Times

Lap times from the second day of the WorldSBK test at Portimao on 28-29 January at 13:00.

Iker Lecuona, January 2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Lap times as of 13:00 local time from the Portimao WorldSBK test at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.

It's yet another wet test day for World Superbike in Portimao. Nicolo Bulega ended the morning fastest on a 1:59.144, 0.6 seconds ahead of Iker Lecuona. The two factory Ducati riders were the only ones to lap below the 2:00 mark on Thursday morning.

Jake Dixon was third-fastest on his primary bike; his number two bike was also run but did not set a lap this morning.

European testing will conclude for WorldSBK in 2026 this afternoon. It looks like the field will be heading to Australia next month with almost no dry running this year.

2026 World Superbike Championship | 2026 January Portimao Test | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Thursday, 13:00 | Times

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo Bulega 2ITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:59.144
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:59.782
3Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2:00.111
4Team ERC Team ERCBMW M1000 RR2:00.867
5Alberto Surra 2ITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R2:02.206
6Lorenzo Baldassarri 2ITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R2:02.302
7Cameron BeaubierUSAWarhorseDucati Panigale V4 R2:02.427
8Xavi Fores 2ESPBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9982:02.536
9Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advicates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R2:03.207
10Tetsuta Nagashima 2JPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2:03.305
11Xavi ForesESPBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9982:04.576
12Luke StaplefordGBRScars RacingDucati Panigale V22:08.051
13Philipp OettlGERFeel Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V22:08.736
14Yari Montella 2ITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R2:09.465
15Jonathan ReaGBRHRC Test TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set
18Jake Dixon 2GBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set

January 2026 Portimao WorldSBK Test Results: Day 2 Lap Times
