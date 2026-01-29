January 2026 Portimao WorldSBK Test Results: Day 2 Lap Times
Lap times from the second day of the WorldSBK test at Portimao on 28-29 January at 13:00.
Lap times as of 13:00 local time from the Portimao WorldSBK test at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.
It's yet another wet test day for World Superbike in Portimao. Nicolo Bulega ended the morning fastest on a 1:59.144, 0.6 seconds ahead of Iker Lecuona. The two factory Ducati riders were the only ones to lap below the 2:00 mark on Thursday morning.
Jake Dixon was third-fastest on his primary bike; his number two bike was also run but did not set a lap this morning.
European testing will conclude for WorldSBK in 2026 this afternoon. It looks like the field will be heading to Australia next month with almost no dry running this year.
2026 World Superbike Championship | 2026 January Portimao Test | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Thursday, 13:00 | Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega 2
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:59.144
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:59.782
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2:00.111
|4
|Team ERC
|Team ERC
|BMW M1000 RR
|2:00.867
|5
|Alberto Surra 2
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2:02.206
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri 2
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2:02.302
|7
|Cameron Beaubier
|USA
|Warhorse
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2:02.427
|8
|Xavi Fores 2
|ESP
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|2:02.536
|9
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advicates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2:03.207
|10
|Tetsuta Nagashima 2
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2:03.305
|11
|Xavi Fores
|ESP
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|2:04.576
|12
|Luke Stapleford
|GBR
|Scars Racing
|Ducati Panigale V2
|2:08.051
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Feel Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V2
|2:08.736
|14
|Yari Montella 2
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2:09.465
|15
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|HRC Test Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
|18
|Jake Dixon 2
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set