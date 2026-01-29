January 2026 Portimao WorldSBK Test Results: Day 2 Lap Times

Lap times as of 13:00 local time from the Portimao WorldSBK test at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.

It's yet another wet test day for World Superbike in Portimao. Nicolo Bulega ended the morning fastest on a 1:59.144, 0.6 seconds ahead of Iker Lecuona. The two factory Ducati riders were the only ones to lap below the 2:00 mark on Thursday morning.

Jake Dixon was third-fastest on his primary bike; his number two bike was also run but did not set a lap this morning.

European testing will conclude for WorldSBK in 2026 this afternoon. It looks like the field will be heading to Australia next month with almost no dry running this year.

2026 World Superbike Championship | 2026 January Portimao Test | Autodromo Internacional do Algarve | Thursday, 13:00 | Times Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega 2 ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:59.144 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:59.782 3 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 2:00.111 4 Team ERC Team ERC BMW M1000 RR 2:00.867 5 Alberto Surra 2 ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 2:02.206 6 Lorenzo Baldassarri 2 ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 2:02.302 7 Cameron Beaubier USA Warhorse Ducati Panigale V4 R 2:02.427 8 Xavi Fores 2 ESP Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 2:02.536 9 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advicates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 2:03.207 10 Tetsuta Nagashima 2 JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 2:03.305 11 Xavi Fores ESP Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 2:04.576 12 Luke Stapleford GBR Scars Racing Ducati Panigale V2 2:08.051 13 Philipp Oettl GER Feel Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V2 2:08.736 14 Yari Montella 2 ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 2:09.465 15 Jonathan Rea GBR HRC Test Team Honda CBR1000RR-R No Time Set 18 Jake Dixon 2 GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R No Time Set

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT