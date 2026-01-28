January 2026 Portimao WorldSBK Test Results: Day 1 Lap Times

Lap times from day one of the January 2026 Portimao WorldSBK test at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve at 13:00.

Only six riders set times on the opening morning of the final European test of the 2026 World Superbike preseason.

The fastest of those was Xavi Fores, the Bimota test rider. He was one of only two riders, along with HRC test rider Jonathan Rea, to lap below 2:00, highlighting the difficulty of conditions.

Fores was also the rider with the most laps from the WorldSBK team, completing 18 laps on his number two bike, and five on his number one. Jonathan Rea completed six laps and his fellow HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima completed three.

British Supersport rider Luke Stapleford is also riding today on a Ducati Panigale V2, and the Team ERC BMW is again on-track after appearing at Jerez last week as well.

