BMW makes EWC reshuffle to create space for WorldSBK race winner

A reshuffle in BMW’s Endurance World Championship setup has created space for Michael van der Mark to take a position there.

Van der Mark will join the factory BMW World Endurance Team for 2026 for a full campaign in the EWC, joining Markus Reiterberger and Steven Odendaal (and fourth rider Hannes Soomer), both of whom were a part of the team that came within 30 minutes of winning the 2025 EWC title before a mechanical issue in the closing stages of the season-ending Bol d’Or ended their chances.

Van der Mark rode for the team last year at the Suzuka 8 Hours, and so has some experience working with them, but this will be his first season contesting a full EWC campaign.

“I am honestly looking forward to it,” said Michael van der Mark.

“I had a nice experience with them last year at Suzuka and I really enjoyed working with Steven [Odendaal] and Markus [Reiterberger] and we’re a nice team.

“It’s great to know the team already and I think it’s pretty clear that we have one goal and that’s to win the Endurance World Championship.

“They were so close last year but unfortunately it’s part of endurance racing. I’m looking forward to trying and helping them to get a world title.

“I will also be in the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Test Team. We’re doing a lot of testing work before getting the parts over to the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and also to the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team.

“It’s a different kind of job, but also really enjoyable. Sometimes it’s a lot of work, and I am really enjoying it as well. It’s great to stay with the BMW Motorsport family and I might be busy during the year.”

To make the space for van der Mark at the factory team, 2014 World Superbike Champion Sylvain Guintoli has been moved to the factory-supported Japanese AutoRace Ube team that finished sixth in Suzuka last year.

“This is another super motivating challenge for me,” said Guintoli.

“Last year the performance from the AutoRace Ube team straight away with the BMW was incredible, not only in the All Japan Championship, where Naomichi managed to win two races, but also to be ultra-competitive in the Suzuka 8 Hours as well as at the Bol d’Or for their first 24-hour race at very short notice.

“They did an amazing job last year, so for me to step in now feels like it makes a lot of sense and like extra motivation to try and bring some experience into the team, to try to make it sort of successful straight away and help with the adaptation. I’m mega excited.”