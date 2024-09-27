Aragon World Superbike: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage from the Friday practice sessions at the Aragon World Superbike round.
FP1 from the Aragon World Superbike round begins at 10:20 local time, with FP2 up later today at 14:00 local time.
The chequered flag is out in Aragon for FP2, and it's Garrett Gerloff who has the best time at the end of the session, and just beating Razgatlioglu's FP1 best by 0.004s. Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista round out the top three.
Marvin Fritz, who is back this weekend replacing Dominique Aegerter at GRT Yamaha, has crashed.
Nicolo Bulega hits the top again, 0.064 better than Gerloff with just over three minutes remaining.
Bautista and Petrucci have both got Gerloff's advantage to under 0.1s, but Razgatlioglu's FP1 time is still the best of the day so far with six minutes of FP2 remaining.
Remy Gardner improves briefly to sixth but is knocked to seventh as Garrett Gerloff puts BMW on top by 0.249s.
Bautista to the top now by 0.050s over Bulega.
Rinaldi's latest improving lap came to nothing as he ran on at the final corner.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi has moved up to sixth, and is improving again on his current lap, as Alvaro Bautista moves up to third.
Andrea Iannone has now moved up into second place. Razgatlioglu followed him over the line but stays fourth.
Nicolo Bulega has just had a run-on at turn one, and he was giving the right shoulder he hurt in France a stretch.
Danilo Petrucci has moved up to second place. 20 minutes left in the session.
Razgatlioglu now moves up to second place. He's just over a tenth off Bulega, but they're both over half-a-second off what Razgatlioglu did in FP1.
Nicolo Bulega gets himself to the top of the times with his latest lap, 0.166s ahead of Alex Lowes.
Pit lane is re-opened and FP2 is back underway in Aragon. There's 34 minutes left on the clock, so still plenty of time left to get a decent lap in.
The session is set to restart at 15:19 local time, so in about one minute.
The reason for the red flag is fluids on track on pit exit, where Vierge went down.
Sam Lowes has got his bike back to the pits.
The red flag is out in Aragon. Unsure exactly why but the international TV feed is saying "track conditions".
Bautista's got himself back to the pits. He's down in ninth at the moment. Sam Lowes was fastest, but he's just high-sided at the final corner and been demoted to second by his brother, Alex Lowes. There's visible frustration for Lowes as he limps away.
There's another crash, this time for Tarran Mackenzie, who's gone down at the final corner. He's walking away but with a heavy limp.
Alvaro Bautista has crashed at turn nine, he lost the front in the middle of the corner. The marshals are currently trying to pour the gravel out of the Panigale's belly pan before the Spaniard tries to ride back to the pits.
There's been a crash for Xavi Vierge. He came together with Philipp Oettl as their lines converged on the exit of turn one, and Vierge's bike hit the wall on the outside of turn two. Vierge himself seems to be okay.
It's Sam Lowes who sets the early pace, ahead of Andrea Iannone.
The track is green in Aragon for FP2, and the riders begin heading out on track.