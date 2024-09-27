Aragon World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Gerloff keeps BMW on top

Full results from the WorldSBK Friday practice sessions at the Aragon World Superbike round.

Garrett Gerloff, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

After Toprak Razgatlioglu topped WorldSBK FP1 at Aragon, Garrett Gerloff was fastest in FP2.

FP2

Garrett Gerloff was fastest in WorldSBK FP2 at Aragon, which was red flagged after 10 minutes.

The cause for the red flag was track conditions at the pit lane exit, where Xavi Vierge's Honda had ended up after contact between turns one and two with Philipp Oettl.

There were also crashes for Sam Lowes and Tarran Mackenzie before the stoppage, as well as Alvaro Bautista. Marvin Fritz crashed towards the end of the session.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest for much of the session post-red-fag, but lost out to Gerlfof at the end. Bautista ended up completing the top three.

Danilo Petrucci was fourth, ahead of Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes; while Michael van der Mark was seventh-fastest from Iker Lecuona, Toprak Razgatioglu, and Remy Gardner who rounded out the top 10.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP2 Result | Rd 10/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:49.017
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.153
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.262
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.68
5Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.542
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.546
7Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:49.552
8Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.629
9Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:49.673
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:49.685
11Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:49.699
12Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.738
13Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:49.933
14Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:49.994
15Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:50.023
16Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:50.290
17Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:50.411
18Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:50.814
19Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:51.280
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:51.465
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:51.879
22Marvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:51.496
23Adam NorrodinMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set

FP1

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in WorldSBK FP1 at the Aragon World Superbike round, going fastest by almost half-a-second.

Razgatliogu was not the most active rider in the session, but completed 14 laps in his first session back on track in WorldSBK after his injuries from France.

His margin at the end was 0.465 seconds, as his final lap saw him improve from 13th place.

Garrett Gerloff made it a BMW 1-2, much as he did the last time Razgatlioglu topped an FP1 session, at Magny-Cours three weeks ago.

Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona both spent time at the top of the times, but ended third and fourth, respectively, while Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top five.

Andrea Iannone was sixth, and the first of a flurry of Italians, with Danilo Petrucci, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Axel Bassani, Nicolo Bulega, and Andrea Locatelli all behind him.

Jonathan Rea's return to action after his own Magny-Cours injury saw him set the 17th-fastest time, while the aforementioned Locatelli was the best Yamaha rider in 11th place.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP1 Result | Rd 10/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:49.021
2Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:49.486
3Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.493
4Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.546
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.673
6Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.844
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.867
8Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.899
9Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:49.970
10Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.981
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:49.983
12Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:50.155
13Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:50.200
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:50.352
15Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:50.387
16Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:50.452
17Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:50.782
18Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:50.812
19Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:51.584
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:52.084
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:52.307
22Marvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:52.521
23Adam NorrodinMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:55.309

