Aragon World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Gerloff keeps BMW on top
Full results from the WorldSBK Friday practice sessions at the Aragon World Superbike round.
After Toprak Razgatlioglu topped WorldSBK FP1 at Aragon, Garrett Gerloff was fastest in FP2.
FP2
Garrett Gerloff was fastest in WorldSBK FP2 at Aragon, which was red flagged after 10 minutes.
The cause for the red flag was track conditions at the pit lane exit, where Xavi Vierge's Honda had ended up after contact between turns one and two with Philipp Oettl.
There were also crashes for Sam Lowes and Tarran Mackenzie before the stoppage, as well as Alvaro Bautista. Marvin Fritz crashed towards the end of the session.
Nicolo Bulega was fastest for much of the session post-red-fag, but lost out to Gerlfof at the end. Bautista ended up completing the top three.
Danilo Petrucci was fourth, ahead of Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes; while Michael van der Mark was seventh-fastest from Iker Lecuona, Toprak Razgatioglu, and Remy Gardner who rounded out the top 10.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP2 Result | Rd 10/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:49.017
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.153
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.262
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.68
|5
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.542
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.546
|7
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:49.552
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.629
|9
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:49.673
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.685
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:49.699
|12
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.738
|13
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.933
|14
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.994
|15
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.023
|16
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:50.290
|17
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:50.411
|18
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:50.814
|19
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:51.280
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:51.465
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:51.879
|22
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:51.496
|23
|Adam Norrodin
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set
FP1
Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in WorldSBK FP1 at the Aragon World Superbike round, going fastest by almost half-a-second.
Razgatliogu was not the most active rider in the session, but completed 14 laps in his first session back on track in WorldSBK after his injuries from France.
His margin at the end was 0.465 seconds, as his final lap saw him improve from 13th place.
Garrett Gerloff made it a BMW 1-2, much as he did the last time Razgatlioglu topped an FP1 session, at Magny-Cours three weeks ago.
Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona both spent time at the top of the times, but ended third and fourth, respectively, while Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top five.
Andrea Iannone was sixth, and the first of a flurry of Italians, with Danilo Petrucci, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Axel Bassani, Nicolo Bulega, and Andrea Locatelli all behind him.
Jonathan Rea's return to action after his own Magny-Cours injury saw him set the 17th-fastest time, while the aforementioned Locatelli was the best Yamaha rider in 11th place.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP1 Result | Rd 10/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:49.021
|2
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:49.486
|3
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.493
|4
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.546
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.673
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.844
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.867
|8
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.899
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:49.970
|10
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.981
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.983
|12
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:50.155
|13
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:50.200
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:50.352
|15
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:50.387
|16
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.452
|17
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.782
|18
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.812
|19
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:51.584
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:52.084
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:52.307
|22
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:52.521
|23
|Adam Norrodin
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:55.309