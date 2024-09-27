Aragon World Superbike Friday Practice Results: Gerloff keeps BMW on top

After Toprak Razgatlioglu topped WorldSBK FP1 at Aragon, Garrett Gerloff was fastest in FP2.

FP2

Garrett Gerloff was fastest in WorldSBK FP2 at Aragon, which was red flagged after 10 minutes.

The cause for the red flag was track conditions at the pit lane exit, where Xavi Vierge's Honda had ended up after contact between turns one and two with Philipp Oettl.

There were also crashes for Sam Lowes and Tarran Mackenzie before the stoppage, as well as Alvaro Bautista. Marvin Fritz crashed towards the end of the session.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest for much of the session post-red-fag, but lost out to Gerlfof at the end. Bautista ended up completing the top three.

Danilo Petrucci was fourth, ahead of Andrea Iannone and Sam Lowes; while Michael van der Mark was seventh-fastest from Iker Lecuona, Toprak Razgatioglu, and Remy Gardner who rounded out the top 10.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP2 Result | Rd 10/13 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW BMW M 1000 RR 1:49.017 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.153 3 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.262 4 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.68 5 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.542 6 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.546 7 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:49.552 8 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:49.629 9 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR 1:49.673 10 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.685 11 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:49.699 12 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.738 13 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Prometeon Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.933 14 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.994 15 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Prometeon Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:50.023 16 Axel Bassani ITA Kawasaki Racing Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:50.290 17 Tito Rabat ESP Puccetti Racing Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:50.411 18 Scott Redding GBR Bonovo Action BMW BMW M 1000 RR 1:50.814 19 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:51.280 20 Philipp Oettl GER GMT94 Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:51.465 21 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:51.879 22 Marvin Fritz GER GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:51.496 23 Adam Norrodin MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R No Time Set

FP1

Toprak Razgatlioglu was fastest in WorldSBK FP1 at the Aragon World Superbike round, going fastest by almost half-a-second.

Razgatliogu was not the most active rider in the session, but completed 14 laps in his first session back on track in WorldSBK after his injuries from France.

His margin at the end was 0.465 seconds, as his final lap saw him improve from 13th place.

Garrett Gerloff made it a BMW 1-2, much as he did the last time Razgatlioglu topped an FP1 session, at Magny-Cours three weeks ago.

Xavi Vierge and Iker Lecuona both spent time at the top of the times, but ended third and fourth, respectively, while Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top five.

Andrea Iannone was sixth, and the first of a flurry of Italians, with Danilo Petrucci, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Axel Bassani, Nicolo Bulega, and Andrea Locatelli all behind him.

Jonathan Rea's return to action after his own Magny-Cours injury saw him set the 17th-fastest time, while the aforementioned Locatelli was the best Yamaha rider in 11th place.