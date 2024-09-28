Aragon World Superbike: Race 1 LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of WorldSBK Race 1 from the Aragon World Superbike round.
WorldSBK Superpole from the Aragon World Superbike round will be coming up this morning at 11:00 local time. Race 1 will take place later today at 14:00 local time.
Andrea Iannone wins WorldSBK Race 1 at Aragon, as Razgatlioglu holds off Gerloff for second. Bautista takes fourth place and Petrucci ends up a distant fifth.
Iannone now leads by over a second, and seems to be clear as Razgatlioglu turns his attentions rearwards in order to protect his second place from Gerloff.
Iannone now starting to pull away, he's almost half a second clear with two to go, and Bautista is sitll caught up behind Gerloff.
Bautista's dropped off on this lap, as Iannone continues to lead with three to go.
Iannone now leads a distinct group of four, as Bautista, at the back of that group, sets the fastest lap of the race.
Iannone still leads, but Razgatlioglu now makes his way up to second at turn one at the beginning of lap 13. And here come Bautista and Petrucci.
It's beginning to stretch out at the front now. Iannone still leads but there's now around one second between Razgatlioglu in third and Bautista in fourth with now six laps to go.
Lap 10 is becoming a disaster for Petrucci. He's dropped to sixth behind Gerloff, Razgatlioglu, Bautista, and Lowes after running wide at turn three.
Iannone now leads again, with Petrucci second and Gerloff third after the American took advantage of a Razgatlioglu mistake.
Petrucci leads Iannone and Razgatlioglu, the latter trying another failed pass at turn 16. Bautista had got back up to fourth but just ran wide at turn one and dropped back to sixth behind Gerloff - now fourth - and Lowes.
Petrucci has hit the front on lap eight with quick passes on Razgatlioglu and then Iannone. 10 to go in Aragon and we finally have a new leader.
It's still Iannone who leads from Razgatlioglu, but now the rider making progress is Gerloff - up to 6th in front of van der Mark.
Iannone continues to lead, and Bautista is up to third, in front of Petrucci, but the Italian responds at turn one and Bautista loses fourth to Lowes, too.
Razgatlioglu tried to pass Iannone at the last corner but the Italian squared him off. Bautista has started to make progress, up to fourth now in front of Lowes.
Iannone still leads, but the front group is coming back together; the Honda's are on the back of it in 8th and 9th.
Iannone continues to lead from Razgatlioglu. Petrucci is still third, ahead of Lowes, van der Mark and Bautista, who has made it up into sixth after a mistake by Locatelli who has dropped to 16th.
Iannone continues to lead but Razgatlioglu is now up to second, past Petrucci, while Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark have pushed Locatelli to sixth.
Lap one is complete in Aragon, and it's Andrea Iannone who leads from Petrucci and Razgatlioglu, who just passed Locatelli on the straight.
We're back underway in Aragon and it's Iannone who has made the holeshot again, this time ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Locatelli.
Nicolo Bulega is out, he's stopped on the warm-up lap with a technical problem.
The riders have just set off on their warm-up lap ahead of this restarted WorldSBK Race 1 in Aragon.
The pit lane has re-opened and the riders are heading around to the grid, which will be formed based on the results of the Superpole session as the original start.
WorldSBK has confirmed that Sam Lowes has been taken to the medical centre for a check up.
The pit lane is going to open at 14:13 local time - so in around five minutes - for one minute. The race will be restarted under the quick restart procedure, and will be run over 17 laps.