Aragon World Superbike Race 1 Results: Iannone takes maiden win after lap one red flag

Full results from WorldSBK Race 1 at the Aragon World Superbike round.

Andrea Iannone, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
Andrea Iannone, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose

Andrea Iannone took victory for the first time in WorldSBK in a red flagged Race 1 at Aragon.

Iannone led the first start from the first corner, ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega, but the race was red flagged after Sam Lowes crashed at turn four. The Marc VDS Ducati was letting out smoke from turn three to turn four, and Lowes’ crash indicated that fluid had got on his rear tyre. The red flag lasted around 10 minutes as the track was cleaned up, and Lowes was taken to the medical centre and diagnosed with a left shoulder contusion.

When the race was restarted, it was run over 17 laps, and Iannone again made the holeshot, while Bulega had pulled out with a technical issue on the warm-up lap.

Iannone led the race for the most part, defending from Toprak Razgatlioglu who spent much of the race in second place.

The front group was nine-strong at the beginning of the race, but as Iannone pushed the pace towards the end it boiled down to four riders: himself, Razgatlioglu, Garrett Gerloff who had cut through from 10th on the grid, and Alvaro Bautista.

To an extent, there was a stalemate in the closing stages, as Iannone pulled away from Razgatlioglu in the final two laps but Gerloff could not find a way through. When Bautista passed Gerloff at the beginning of the final lap, the American responded to reclaim third at turn four.

Gerloff took his second podium in five races after his Magny-Cours Race 2 third place, while Razgatlioglu took second place behind Iannone to extend his championship lead to 33 points over the non-starting Bulega.

Iannone's win was his first since the 2016 Austrian Grand Prix, his first in WorldSBK. For Go Eleven Ducati, it was a first win since Michael Ruben Rinaldi won at Aragon in 2020, and a fourth win in succession for Independent teams after Danilo Petrucci's Cremona treble.

Petrucci, this time, took fifth place, behind Bautista, but ahead of Iker Lecuona who put Honda again in the top six. Alex Lowes was seventh, ahead of Xavi Vierge, Michael van der Mark, and Andrea Locatelli, who was third at the start, dropped to 16th after a couple of laps, and then came back to 10th.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Race 1 Result | Rd 10/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR0.845
3Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1.124
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1.190
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R2.528
6Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R4.758
7Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR5.352
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6.477
9Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR8.749
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R18.926
11Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR9.003
12Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR10.660
13Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R11.976
14Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R114.901
15Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R116.291
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R121.047
17Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R130.353
18Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R31.777
DNFTito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RRDNF
DNFMarvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNSNicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNSSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
4m ago
2024 Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Race Results
Jorge Martin leads, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Jorge Martin leads, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
RR
News
12m ago
Dominic Herbertson confirms new road racing team for 2025
Dominic Herbertson
Dominic Herbertson
BSB
News
46m ago
Kyle Ryde: "I could hear where Tommy Bridewell was"
Kyle Ryde, Tommy Bridewell, Glenn Irwin, race 1, podium, BSB, 2024, Donington Park
Kyle Ryde, Tommy Bridewell, Glenn Irwin, race 1, podium, BSB, 2024,…
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
Results
47m ago
Aragon World Superbike Warm Up Results: Alex Lowes fastest on Sunday morning
Alex Lowes, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
49m ago
Glenn Irwin reacts to Donington scrap with brother Andrew Irwin
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race 1, Showdown
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race 1, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography

More News

Moto2
Results
54m ago
2024 Indonesian Moto2 Grand Prix - Race Results
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Indonesia,
Aron Canet, Moto2, 2024, Indonesia,
© Gold & Goose
BSB
News
1h ago
Tommy Bridewell: "I was fired up and I wanted to take someone’s head off!"
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, Showdown
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Race One, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton replies to worries over Mercedes relationship after strategy gaffe
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
1h ago
2024 Indonesian MotoGP: Race LIVE UPDATES!
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Indonesian GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Indonesian GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Joan Mir: “It’s very strange what’s happening to us”
Joan Mir, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Joan Mir, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP