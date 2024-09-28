Aragon World Superbike Superpole Results: Bulega heads all-Ducati front row

Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole session at the Aragon World Superbike round.

Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega secured pole position at MotorLand Aragon for the Aragon World Superbike round with a new lap record.

Bulega was the only rider to lap in the 1:47s, and finished almost 0.4 seconds ahead of Andrea Iannone who took second place. Alvaro Bautista secured his best qualifying of the season in third place.

Danilo Petrucci was 11th after his first run, but improved to fourth with his second tyre, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu who qualified as the best BMW rider in fifth place on his first Superpole session back from his injury.

Alex Lowes completes the second row despite a late crash, while Andrea Locatelli heads up row three from Sam Lowes and Iker Lecuona.

Garrett Gerloff completed the qualifying top 10, ahead of Michael van der Mark who suffered an engine problem in FP3, and Xavi Vierge who rounds out row four.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpole Result | Rd 10/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.840
2Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.208
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.258
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.314
5Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:48.331
6Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:48.348
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:48.357
8Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.382
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:48.408
10Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:48.655
11Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:48.699
12Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:48.747
13Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:48.900
14Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:48.951
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:49.038
16Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:49.053
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:49.095
18Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.102
19Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:49.201
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:49.975
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:50.591
22Marvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:51.794

