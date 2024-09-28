Aragon World Superbike Superpole Results: Bulega heads all-Ducati front row

Nicolo Bulega secured pole position at MotorLand Aragon for the Aragon World Superbike round with a new lap record.

Bulega was the only rider to lap in the 1:47s, and finished almost 0.4 seconds ahead of Andrea Iannone who took second place. Alvaro Bautista secured his best qualifying of the season in third place.

Danilo Petrucci was 11th after his first run, but improved to fourth with his second tyre, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu who qualified as the best BMW rider in fifth place on his first Superpole session back from his injury.

Alex Lowes completes the second row despite a late crash, while Andrea Locatelli heads up row three from Sam Lowes and Iker Lecuona.

Garrett Gerloff completed the qualifying top 10, ahead of Michael van der Mark who suffered an engine problem in FP3, and Xavi Vierge who rounds out row four.