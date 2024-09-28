Aragon World Superbike Superpole Results: Bulega heads all-Ducati front row
Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole session at the Aragon World Superbike round.
Nicolo Bulega secured pole position at MotorLand Aragon for the Aragon World Superbike round with a new lap record.
Bulega was the only rider to lap in the 1:47s, and finished almost 0.4 seconds ahead of Andrea Iannone who took second place. Alvaro Bautista secured his best qualifying of the season in third place.
Danilo Petrucci was 11th after his first run, but improved to fourth with his second tyre, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu who qualified as the best BMW rider in fifth place on his first Superpole session back from his injury.
Alex Lowes completes the second row despite a late crash, while Andrea Locatelli heads up row three from Sam Lowes and Iker Lecuona.
Garrett Gerloff completed the qualifying top 10, ahead of Michael van der Mark who suffered an engine problem in FP3, and Xavi Vierge who rounds out row four.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpole Result | Rd 10/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.840
|2
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.208
|3
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.258
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.314
|5
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:48.331
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:48.348
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:48.357
|8
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.382
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:48.408
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:48.655
|11
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:48.699
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:48.747
|13
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:48.900
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:48.951
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.038
|16
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:49.053
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.095
|18
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.102
|19
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:49.201
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.975
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:50.591
|22
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:51.794