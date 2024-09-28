Aragon World Superbike FP3 Results: Bautista fastest in red flagged final practice

Alvaro Bautista topped the final free practice session at the Aragon World Superbike round, after a red flag.

The red flag was thrown with around six minutes remaining in the session when Michael van der Mark's BMW expired.

The Dutchman finished the session just outside the top 10 in 11th place, but it was Alvaro Bautista who ended up fastest, 0.186 seconds clear of his teammate, Nicolo Bulega, while Toprak Razgatlioglu was third.

Iker Lecuona continued Honda's strong weekend in fourth place, ahead of Alex Lowes who rounded out the top five. Andrea Iannone was sixth despite sitting out the final six minutes of the session after the red flag seemingly with continued pain from the right shoulder he injured in his Race 1 crash last weekend in Italy, possibly made worse by a crash he had in this FP3 session just before the red flag.

Garrett Gerloff was seventh, ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Xavi Vierge, and Sam Lowes who rounded out the top 10.