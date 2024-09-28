Aragon World Superbike FP3 Results: Bautista fastest in red flagged final practice

Full results from the WorldSBK FP3 session at the Aragon World Superbike round.

Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista topped the final free practice session at the Aragon World Superbike round, after a red flag.

The red flag was thrown with around six minutes remaining in the session when Michael van der Mark's BMW expired.

The Dutchman finished the session just outside the top 10 in 11th place, but it was Alvaro Bautista who ended up fastest, 0.186 seconds clear of his teammate, Nicolo Bulega, while Toprak Razgatlioglu was third.

Iker Lecuona continued Honda's strong weekend in fourth place, ahead of Alex Lowes who rounded out the top five. Andrea Iannone was sixth despite sitting out the final six minutes of the session after the red flag seemingly with continued pain from the right shoulder he injured in his Race 1 crash last weekend in Italy, possibly made worse by a crash he had in this FP3 session just before the red flag.

Garrett Gerloff was seventh, ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Xavi Vierge, and Sam Lowes who rounded out the top 10.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP3 Result | Rd 10/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.332
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.518
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:48.774
4Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:48.922
5Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:48.927
6Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.966
7Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:48.994
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:49.145
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.174
10Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.218
11Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:49.314
12Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:49.364
13Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:49.383
14Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.419
15Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.613
16Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:49.651
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:49.790
18Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:49.812
19Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:49.843
20Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:50.526
21Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:51.295
22Marvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:52.655
23Adam NorrodinMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-RNo Time Set

