Aragon World Superbike FP3 Results: Bautista fastest in red flagged final practice
Full results from the WorldSBK FP3 session at the Aragon World Superbike round.
Alvaro Bautista topped the final free practice session at the Aragon World Superbike round, after a red flag.
The red flag was thrown with around six minutes remaining in the session when Michael van der Mark's BMW expired.
The Dutchman finished the session just outside the top 10 in 11th place, but it was Alvaro Bautista who ended up fastest, 0.186 seconds clear of his teammate, Nicolo Bulega, while Toprak Razgatlioglu was third.
Iker Lecuona continued Honda's strong weekend in fourth place, ahead of Alex Lowes who rounded out the top five. Andrea Iannone was sixth despite sitting out the final six minutes of the session after the red flag seemingly with continued pain from the right shoulder he injured in his Race 1 crash last weekend in Italy, possibly made worse by a crash he had in this FP3 session just before the red flag.
Garrett Gerloff was seventh, ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Xavi Vierge, and Sam Lowes who rounded out the top 10.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | FP3 Result | Rd 10/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.332
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.518
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:48.774
|4
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:48.922
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:48.927
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.966
|7
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:48.994
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.145
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.174
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.218
|11
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:49.314
|12
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:49.364
|13
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.383
|14
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.419
|15
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.613
|16
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:49.651
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.790
|18
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:49.812
|19
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.843
|20
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.526
|21
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:51.295
|22
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:52.655
|23
|Adam Norrodin
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|No Time Set