Aragon World Superbike: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of WorldSBK Race 2 from the Aragon World Superbike round.
The WorldSBK Superpole Race in Aragon is set to start at 11:00 local time, and Race 2 will be up later today at 14:00 local time.
It's victory for Alvaro Bautista in WorldSBK Race 2 at Aragon. Razgatlioglu hangs onto second place, albeit over three seconds back of the winner, and Nicolo Bulega seals third despite his early struggles.
Bautista has over two seconds now as we enter the final lap.
Bautista finally seems to have broken Razgatlioglu. He's 1.2s clear with two laps to go.
Bautista has finally broken the half-second barrier in his battle with Razgatlioglu. Only three laps remain now for the BMW rider to make a move.
Bautista reclaims the fastest lap. He's down to 1:48.3s now, and there's almost half a second separating the leaders again.
Still just a few tenths between the leaders. Behind, Bulega is pulling away slightly in third place, but Iannone - who has passed Gerloff for fourth - isn't far off his compatriot's lap times.
Again, fastest lap for Bautista, and fastest lap for Razgatlioglu. It really is blow for blow at the moment with six laps to go.
Bautista a couple of tenths faster than Razgatlioglu on lap 11 but there's still only a few tenths beween them.
Fastest lap of the race for Razgatlioglu now, as Bulega moves onto the podium ahead of Gerloff. But he's still five seconds off the lead.
By now it's affirmatively a battle for the win exclusively between Bautista and Razgatlioglu. The Spaniard sets another fastest lap of the race, they're the only two lapping in the 1:48s other than Bulega in fifth.
Razgatlioglu responds with his own fastest lap of the race, as Bulega passes Petrucci for fifth, and Gerloff has caught Iannone for third place, 3s off the elad battle.
Fastest lap of the race for Bautista and his gap over Razgatlioglu is up to almost half a second.
Still only a couple of tenths between the leaders. Bulega is now up to sixth, with Iannone now almost two seconds off the lead.
Razgatlioglu is sticking with Bautista. They both set fastest laps of the race the previous time by, and are dropping Iannone who is now a second behind the BMW rider.
Fastest lap for Bautista, bettered by Bulega, but he's 2.7s off the lead in seventh.
Bautista continues to lead as the front three pull away. Bulega is now up to eighth, and chasing Locatelli.
It's still Bautista from Razgatlioglu and Iannone, but Bulega is back to ninth now after he was passed by van der Mark, and then ran wide at turn 12.
Bautista leads from Razgatlioglu and Iannone. Bulega has been pushed back to fourth place, was fifth but has re-passed van der Mark.
WorldSBK Race 2 is underway in Aragon. It's Bautista who's made the holeshot from Razgatlioglu and Bulega, with Iannone taking fourth from van der Mark.
The warm-up lap is underway in Aragon for WorldSBK Race 2, the final race of the weekend.
A win here for a Ducati rider would extend the manufacturer's winning run to eight races. Ducati has won every race since Nicolo Bulega took victory in the Magny-Cours Superpole Race, and they've achieved that streak with four riders: Bulega, Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, and Andrea Iannone.
We're without both Sam and Alex Lowes in this one. Sam crashed out of Race 1 yesterday and suffered left shoulder damager, while Alex crashed in the Superpole Race this morning suffering injuries to his lower left leg.
Toprak Razgatlioglu has gone 2-2 so far this weekend, and now sits on a 35-point lead over Nicolo Bulega, who starts third for this 18-lapper.
Alvaro Bautista starts on pole for this one. It's his first time starting from the front of the grid since Assen Race 2, thanks to his Superpole Race win earlier today.