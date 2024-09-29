Aragon World Superbike Race 2 Results: Bautista out-paces Razgatlioglu

Full results from WorldSBK Race 2 at the Aragon World Superbike round.

Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose

Alvaro Bautista won once again in WorldSBK Race 2 at the Aragon World Superbike round.

It was the Ducati rider's second win of the day after a Superpole Race success on Sunday morning, but if that was won by out-battling Toprak Razgatlioglu, this was won by simply out-pacing him.

Both traded fastest laps for the first 13 or so laps of the race with remarkable frequency. They were down to 1:48.3s before Razgatlioglu finally started to suffer in the final five laps, but Bautista was able to get into the 48.1s before the end.

The gap between them rarely exceeded half-a-second, but Bautista pulled three seconds in the final laps.

Nicolo Bulega was in the battle at the start, but got shuffled back to ninth in the early battling. He was the only rider who was able to lap in the 1:48s other than the two leaders, but even he was unable to get near the low-48s Bautista and Razgatlioglu were managing.

Andrea Iannone was fourth, ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Dnailo Petrucci who completed a top-six that was identical to that of the Superpole Race.

Michael van der Mark was seventh, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Andrea Locatelli, and Xavi Vierge who rounded out the top 10.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Race 2 Result | Rd 10/12
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR3.366
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R10.800
4Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R12.338
5Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR13.903
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R14.647
7Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR16.427
8Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R17.072
9Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R118.631
10Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R20.291
11Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR22.674
12Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR24.710
13Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R126.707
14Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R28.126
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R131.144
16Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R131.193
17Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR40.961
18Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R52.330
19Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R152.713
DNFMarvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF

 

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
1h ago
Kyle Ryde: Race three win fuelled by sprint - “I made amends there in the last race”
Kyle Ryde, Danny Kent, Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
Kyle Ryde, Danny Kent, Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
1h ago
Danny Kent second, still searching for first win - “ I don’t think it’s from a lack of trying”
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
1h ago
Ryan Vickers comes from “a load of sessions behind everyone” to stunning third at Donington Park
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
3h ago
Update on condition of two injured riders from red-flagged BSB Race 3
Christian Iddon
Christian Iddon
BSB
Results
3h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Donington Park (Showdown) - Race Results (3)
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Donington Park, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography

More News

WSBK
News
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu reveals Alvaro Bautista “big advantage” in Aragon WorldSBK Race 2
Alvaro Bautista leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton “scared” himself with qualifying woes
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK
News
5h ago
Alvaro Bautista hails “incredible” Toprak Razgatlioglu battle in Aragon WorldSBK Race 2
Alvaro Bautista leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Marc Marquez told title hopes “disappear today” as engine catches fire
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
WSBK
News
6h ago
Update on injured Supersport rider Galang Hendra Pratama after red-flagged race
Galang Hendra
Galang Hendra