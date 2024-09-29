Aragon World Superbike Race 2 Results: Bautista out-paces Razgatlioglu

Alvaro Bautista won once again in WorldSBK Race 2 at the Aragon World Superbike round.

It was the Ducati rider's second win of the day after a Superpole Race success on Sunday morning, but if that was won by out-battling Toprak Razgatlioglu, this was won by simply out-pacing him.

Both traded fastest laps for the first 13 or so laps of the race with remarkable frequency. They were down to 1:48.3s before Razgatlioglu finally started to suffer in the final five laps, but Bautista was able to get into the 48.1s before the end.

The gap between them rarely exceeded half-a-second, but Bautista pulled three seconds in the final laps.

Nicolo Bulega was in the battle at the start, but got shuffled back to ninth in the early battling. He was the only rider who was able to lap in the 1:48s other than the two leaders, but even he was unable to get near the low-48s Bautista and Razgatlioglu were managing.

Andrea Iannone was fourth, ahead of Garrett Gerloff and Dnailo Petrucci who completed a top-six that was identical to that of the Superpole Race.

Michael van der Mark was seventh, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Andrea Locatelli, and Xavi Vierge who rounded out the top 10.