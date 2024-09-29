Aragon World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Bautista beats Razgatlioglu to sprint win

Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole Race from the Aragon World Superbike round.

Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Alvaro Bautista won the WorldSBK Superpole Race in Aragon, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu on the final lap.

Bautista pulled off the same move at turn 15 to first pass Nicolo Bulega for second place and then Razgatlioglu for the lead to win his first race since the Assen Superpole Race.

Razgatlioglu secured his second P2 of the weekend, as Bulega was forced to settle for third despite leading more than half the laps.

Andrea Iannone was over four seconds behind the podium battle in fourth place, while Garrett Gerloff rounded out the top five.

Danilo Petrucci was sixth, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Michael van der Mark, Xavi Vierge, and Scott Redding who rounded out the top 10.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpoole Race Result | Rd 10/12
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR0.088
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R0.172
4Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R4.691
5Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR5.317
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R6.940
7Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7.988
8Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR10.170
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R10.894
10Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR11.112
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R111.509
12Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R111.590
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R112.151
14Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R12.927
15Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR14.134
16Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R114.676
17Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR15.918
18Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R128.650
19Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R28.716
DNFAlex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRDNF
DNFMarvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF

