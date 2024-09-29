Aragon World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Bautista beats Razgatlioglu to sprint win

Alvaro Bautista won the WorldSBK Superpole Race in Aragon, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu on the final lap.

Bautista pulled off the same move at turn 15 to first pass Nicolo Bulega for second place and then Razgatlioglu for the lead to win his first race since the Assen Superpole Race.

Razgatlioglu secured his second P2 of the weekend, as Bulega was forced to settle for third despite leading more than half the laps.

Andrea Iannone was over four seconds behind the podium battle in fourth place, while Garrett Gerloff rounded out the top five.

Danilo Petrucci was sixth, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Michael van der Mark, Xavi Vierge, and Scott Redding who rounded out the top 10.