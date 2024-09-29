Aragon World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Bautista beats Razgatlioglu to sprint win
Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole Race from the Aragon World Superbike round.
Alvaro Bautista won the WorldSBK Superpole Race in Aragon, beating Toprak Razgatlioglu on the final lap.
Bautista pulled off the same move at turn 15 to first pass Nicolo Bulega for second place and then Razgatlioglu for the lead to win his first race since the Assen Superpole Race.
Razgatlioglu secured his second P2 of the weekend, as Bulega was forced to settle for third despite leading more than half the laps.
Andrea Iannone was over four seconds behind the podium battle in fourth place, while Garrett Gerloff rounded out the top five.
Danilo Petrucci was sixth, ahead of Iker Lecuona, Michael van der Mark, Xavi Vierge, and Scott Redding who rounded out the top 10.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpoole Race Result | Rd 10/12
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|0.088
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0.172
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4.691
|5
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|5.317
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.940
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7.988
|8
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|10.170
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|10.894
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|11.112
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|11.509
|12
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|11.590
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|12.151
|14
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.927
|15
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|14.134
|16
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|14.676
|17
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|15.918
|18
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|28.650
|19
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|28.716
|DNF
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF