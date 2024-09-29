Both Lowes brothers out of Aragon World Superbike with injuries

Alex Lowes has been ruled out of this weekend’s Aragon WorldSBK Race 2 following his Superpole Race crash.

Lowes crashed on the exit of turn one, and headed towards the same wall on the outside of turn two that Xavi Vierge’s bike hit in practice, when the Spanish rider made contact with Philipp Oettl.

After the race, Lowes was taken to the medical centre, where he was declared unfit with a left calf contusion and hematoma, leaving him unable to compete in Race 2.

Lowes had come into the weekend in fourth place in the riders' standings, but will now lose further ground to Danilo Petrucci, who demoted him to fifth after the first two races of the weekend, in Race 2.



Sam Lowes unfit with left shoulder injury

The Kawasaki rider joins his brother Sam Lowes on the sidelines after the Marc VDS rider was ruled out after Warm Up on Sunday morning.

Lowes crashed on the first lap of Saturday’s Race 1, bringing out red flags.

As Andrea Iannone rode to his first career WorldSBK win, Lowes went to the medical centre for a check up.

There, he was diagnosed with a left collarbone contusion, and it was announced that he would be reviewed before the Warm Up session.

Passing that pre-Warm Up assessment, Lowes took part on Sunday morning, but was declared unfit when re-assessed afterwards due to a functional impairment of his left shoulder.

As a result, Lowes won’t be able to take part in Sunday’s two races at Aragon, and he will have two weeks to recover his fitness before the Estoril Round, the penultimate round of this year’s World Championship.