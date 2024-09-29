Aragon World Superbike Warm Up Results: Alex Lowes fastest on Sunday morning

Alex Lowes topped WorldSBK Warm Up at the Aragon World Superbike round, ahead of Sunday's two races.

Lowes was just over two-tenths ahead of Alvaro Bautista, while Nicolo Bulega rounded out the top three.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was fourth, ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Xavi Vierge, Jonathan Rea, Danilo Petrucci, Scott Redding, and Garrett Gerloff who completed the top 10.