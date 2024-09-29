Aragon World Superbike Warm Up Results: Alex Lowes fastest on Sunday morning

Full results from the WorldSBK Warm Up session at the Aragon World Superbike round.

Alex Lowes, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Alex Lowes topped WorldSBK Warm Up at the Aragon World Superbike round, ahead of Sunday's two races.

Lowes was just over two-tenths ahead of Alvaro Bautista, while Nicolo Bulega rounded out the top three.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was fourth, ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Xavi Vierge, Jonathan Rea, Danilo Petrucci, Scott Redding, and Garrett Gerloff who completed the top 10.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Warm Up Result | Rd 10/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:49.124
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.370
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.526
4Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.585
5Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:49.801
6Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.831
7Jonathan ReaGBRPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:49.923
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.995
9Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:50.026
10Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR1:50.069
11Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:50.075
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:50.209
13Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:50.237
14Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:50.262
15Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:50.275
16Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR1:50.418
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:51.105
18Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R11:51.540
19Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR1:51.590
20Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:52.254
21Andrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R11:52.794
22Marvin FritzGERGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1No Time Set

