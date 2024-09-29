Aragon World Superbike Warm Up Results: Alex Lowes fastest on Sunday morning
Full results from the WorldSBK Warm Up session at the Aragon World Superbike round.
Alex Lowes topped WorldSBK Warm Up at the Aragon World Superbike round, ahead of Sunday's two races.
Lowes was just over two-tenths ahead of Alvaro Bautista, while Nicolo Bulega rounded out the top three.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi was fourth, ahead of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Xavi Vierge, Jonathan Rea, Danilo Petrucci, Scott Redding, and Garrett Gerloff who completed the top 10.
|2024 WorldSBK Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Warm Up Result | Rd 10/13
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:49.124
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.370
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.526
|4
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.585
|5
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:49.801
|6
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.831
|7
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.923
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.995
|9
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:50.026
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:50.069
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Racing Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:50.075
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.209
|13
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:50.237
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:50.262
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:50.275
|16
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Puccetti Racing
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:50.418
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:51.105
|18
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GMT94 Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:51.540
|19
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M 1000 RR
|1:51.590
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:52.254
|21
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Prometeon Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:52.794
|22
|Marvin Fritz
|GER
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|No Time Set