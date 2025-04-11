Big moment for Alvaro Bautista at turn one, lost the rear in braking and it snapped back pretty sharply. He ran on into the run-off but stayed on the bike.
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of FP1 and FP2 at this weekend's Dutch WorldSBK round at Assen.
Round three of the 2025 World Superbike Championship takes place this weekend in Assen. FP1 for the Dutch Round will start at 10:20 local time, with FP2 coming up this afternoon at 15:45 local time.
Bautista back to the top now with a 1:34.365. and Iannone has jumped up to fourth, too - the Italian was on another personal best but pit before completing it just now.
Andrea Iannone up into the top-10 with a 1:35.276 to go seventh as we dip into the final 17 minutes.
A 1:34.467 now from Razgatlioglu increases his advantage to 0.173 seconds.
Razgatlioglu now lapping consistently in the mid-1:34s while most of the riders are in the pits.
Personal best lap from Dominique Aegerter pops him up to fourth place.
And scratch that Aruba.it Ducati 1-2 as Razgatlioglu hits the top for the first time on the BMW. A 1:34.556 puts him 0.084s clear of Bulega.
Bulega back to the top now, 0.016s ahead of Bautista but still an Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1-2 in FP1 at the moment.
A 1:34.679 from Bautista puts him on top.
Toprak Razgatlioglu a bit late with his first representative lap, but a 1:34.933 lifts him from 19th to third.
Remy Gardner briefly to the top, now Bulega back in P1 and 0.3s faster than Gardner now with the first 1:34 of the weekend.
Times continuing to scroll a little early on here. Bautista down to a 1:35.304 now, 0.012s ahead of Alex Lowes.
Saying that, Bulega now goes to the top on a 1:35.259.
Just for your reference for the times to come, the best race lap last year was set by Remy Gardner at a 1:34.295 in Race 2; the race lap record is a 1:33.620 in the 2022 Superpole Race; and the all-time lap record is a 1:32.934 from the 2022 Superpole session.
Alvaro Bautista currently fastest in FP1 on a 1:35.512.
There's a stoppage for Xavi Vierge exiting turn five. Looks like possibly a mechanical. He's pushed the bike across the track, so he should be able to get back to the paddock and into the pits fairly quickly from there.
The first flying laps are coming in now. Remy Gardner early to the top of the times, the Australian of course having decent memories here in Assen having been on the podium n the Netherlands last year.
The green light is lit at the end of pit lane and we are underway for 45 minutes of WorldSBK FP1 in Assen.
Bulega and Razgatlioglu have dominated the season so far, but the maximum fuel flow has been adjusted coming into this weekend for BMW and Ducati only as a performance balancing measure.
Both brands have had their maximum fuel flow limit reduced by 0.5kg/h to 46.5kg/h, while Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki, and Bimota all remain with the 47kg/h that they started the year with.
FP1 will be our first chance to get some indication of whether this change has a legible effect on performance, although the true tests will come later in the weekend in Superpole and the three races on Saturday and Sunday.
Nicolo Bulega enters this weekend having extended his championship lead by three points at Portimao. It currently sits at 29 points over Toprak Razgatlioglu, who won Race 2 in Assen last year and all three races in Portugal two weeks ago.
Welcome to live coverage of this weekend's Dutch WorldSBK. FP1 is coming up in just over 10 minutes at 10:20 local time.