2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the 2025 Dutch WorldSBK.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega was fastest in WorldSBK FP2 at Assen for this weekend's third round of the 2025 season.

The Italian was 0.252 seconds clear of Axel Bassani this afternoon, while Toprak Razgatlioglu was third-fastest and the last rider in the 1:33s.

Andrea Locatelli and Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top-five, while Sam Lowes was sixth, ahead of Andrea Iannone, Danilo Petrucci, Michael van der Mark, and Scott Redding who completed the top-10.

Full results from WorldSBK FP2 in Assen are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | FP2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.592
2Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:33.844
3Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:33.911
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:34.014
5Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.025
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.135
7Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.142
8Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.232
9Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:34.360
10Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.422
11Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.490
12Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:34.506
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:34.540
14Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:34.620
15Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.715
16Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.787
17Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:34.848
18Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:34.898
19Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.249
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:35.558
21Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:35.559
22Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.594
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:39.152

FP1

Alvaro Bautista was fastest in WorldSBK FP1 at Assen for this weekend's Dutch Round, the Spaniard just over 0.1 seconds clear of the field.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was second on the BMW, while World Superbike Championship leader Nicolo Bulega secured third place.

Andrea Iannone and Dominique Aegerter completed the top-five, ahead of Michael van der Mark, Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner, Danilo Petrucci, and Alex Lowes who rounded out the top-10.

There were early technical problems for Yari Montell and Xavi Vierge. Montella got back out with around half-an-hour on the clock and finished 17th, but Vierge managed only one lap this morning and closed the session 22nd.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | FP1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.365
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:34.467
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.637
4Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.760
5Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:34.865
6Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:34.936
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:34.946
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:34.988
9Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.095
10Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.220
11Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.283
12Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:35.319
13Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.391
14Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.400
15Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:35.458
16Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.637
17Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.880
18Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:35.966
19Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:35.993
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:36.461
21Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:37.793
22Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:38.160
23Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:40.003
