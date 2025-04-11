2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the 2025 Dutch WorldSBK.
Nicolo Bulega was fastest in WorldSBK FP2 at Assen for this weekend's third round of the 2025 season.
The Italian was 0.252 seconds clear of Axel Bassani this afternoon, while Toprak Razgatlioglu was third-fastest and the last rider in the 1:33s.
Andrea Locatelli and Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top-five, while Sam Lowes was sixth, ahead of Andrea Iannone, Danilo Petrucci, Michael van der Mark, and Scott Redding who completed the top-10.
Full results from WorldSBK FP2 in Assen are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | FP2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.592
|2
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:33.844
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:33.911
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.014
|5
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.025
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.135
|7
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.142
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.232
|9
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:34.360
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.422
|11
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.490
|12
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.506
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.540
|14
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:34.620
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.715
|16
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.787
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:34.848
|18
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.898
|19
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.249
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.558
|21
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.559
|22
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.594
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:39.152
FP1
Alvaro Bautista was fastest in WorldSBK FP1 at Assen for this weekend's Dutch Round, the Spaniard just over 0.1 seconds clear of the field.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was second on the BMW, while World Superbike Championship leader Nicolo Bulega secured third place.
Andrea Iannone and Dominique Aegerter completed the top-five, ahead of Michael van der Mark, Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner, Danilo Petrucci, and Alex Lowes who rounded out the top-10.
There were early technical problems for Yari Montell and Xavi Vierge. Montella got back out with around half-an-hour on the clock and finished 17th, but Vierge managed only one lap this morning and closed the session 22nd.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | FP1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.365
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:34.467
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.637
|4
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.760
|5
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.865
|6
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:34.936
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.946
|8
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.988
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.095
|10
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.220
|11
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.283
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:35.319
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.391
|14
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.400
|15
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:35.458
|16
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.637
|17
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.880
|18
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:35.966
|19
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.993
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:36.461
|21
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:37.793
|22
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:38.160
|23
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:40.003