2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in WorldSBK FP2 at Assen for this weekend's third round of the 2025 season.

The Italian was 0.252 seconds clear of Axel Bassani this afternoon, while Toprak Razgatlioglu was third-fastest and the last rider in the 1:33s.

Andrea Locatelli and Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top-five, while Sam Lowes was sixth, ahead of Andrea Iannone, Danilo Petrucci, Michael van der Mark, and Scott Redding who completed the top-10.

Full results from WorldSBK FP2 in Assen are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | FP2 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:33.592 2 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:33.844 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:33.911 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:34.014 5 Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:34.025 6 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:34.135 7 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:34.142 8 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:34.232 9 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:34.360 10 Scott Redding GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:34.422 11 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:34.490 12 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:34.506 13 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:34.540 14 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:34.620 15 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:34.715 16 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:34.787 17 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:34.848 18 Tito Rabat ESP Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:34.898 19 Iker Lecuona ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:35.249 20 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:35.558 21 Jason O'Halloran AUS Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:35.559 22 Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:35.594 23 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:39.152

FP1

Alvaro Bautista was fastest in WorldSBK FP1 at Assen for this weekend's Dutch Round, the Spaniard just over 0.1 seconds clear of the field.

Toprak Razgatlioglu was second on the BMW, while World Superbike Championship leader Nicolo Bulega secured third place.

Andrea Iannone and Dominique Aegerter completed the top-five, ahead of Michael van der Mark, Andrea Locatelli, Remy Gardner, Danilo Petrucci, and Alex Lowes who rounded out the top-10.

There were early technical problems for Yari Montell and Xavi Vierge. Montella got back out with around half-an-hour on the clock and finished 17th, but Vierge managed only one lap this morning and closed the session 22nd.