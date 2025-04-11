Home favourite Michael van der Mark names target for Dutch WorldSBK

Michael van der Mark has his sights set on the podium at this weekend’s Dutch WorldSBK.

Michael van der Mark, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK, media. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Michael van der Mark, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK, media. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

WorldSBK’s sole Dutch rider, Michael van der Mark, says he “really wants to be on the podium,” at this weekend’s World Superbike round at Assen, having not finished on the podium at home with BMW.

Van der Mark’s last podium at Assen came back in 2019 when he was second in Race 2. Third in Race 1, too, that weekend on the Yamaha, the current BMW rider has strong historic form at the circuit where he took his first World Superbike podium in 2015.

“It’s always nice to have your home round and I love being here at Assen,” van der Mark said ahead of the Dutch Round.

“It’s a track I really enjoy riding, especially with how things went in the last round at Portimao, [so I’m] really looking forward to it. I think we could be quite strong.”

He added: “I really want to be on the podium here. As we’ve seen before, the field is very competitive and close, so we have to work on details. I think we can be quite strong, and my dream is to be on the podium.”

Reflecting on Portimao, where he was able to finish in the top-six in both long races, van der Mark stressed the importance of the pre-event test at the Portuguese venue two weeks before racing there.

“The best thing for us was we had a good test at Portimao,” he said.

“We had many ideas after Australia, and we needed to find something.

“At Portimao, we had the package ready, and we had something where we feel comfortable; it’s not the best yet but at least we have something we can be very consistent with.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
8m ago
Valentino Rossi breaks silence on Pedro Acosta to VR46 rumours
Valentino Rossi, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
24m ago
‘Clever’ Max Verstappen lauded for rattling McLaren with 'direct hit'
Max Verstappen is in the hunt for a fifth straight world title
F1
29m ago
2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK Results
53m ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Marc Marquez dominates FP1, Jorge Martin 20th on return
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari downplay upgrade and hit out at ‘exaggerated’ claims
Lewis Hamilton driving the upgraded SF-25
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
WSBK
2h ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Carlos Sainz learns his fate from FIA after swearing in a press conference
Carlos Sainz
F1 Results
2h ago
2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Lando Norris