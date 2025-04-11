Yamaha target continued podium form at Dutch WorldSBK

Two weeks on from scoring his and Yamaha’s first WorldSBK podium of the year at Portimao, Andrea Locatelli says he thinks there is a chance for himself and Yamaha to increase their rostrum tally at Assen this weekend.

The Italian rider, again partnered this weekend at the Pata Yamaha team by Jason O’Halloran as Jonathan Rea’s recovery continues, also took his first podium in World Superbike at the Dutch circuit, so arrives in the Netherlands not only in strong form but also with a positive history at this weekend’s venue.

“We did an amazing job at Portimao, I feel okay, I’m ready for this round in Assen,” Locatelli said ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Round.

“I always have had good memories here, in 2021 I had my first podium here.

“Everything feels very positive on the bike so we will try to achieve the best results possible, but I feel like we can earn some podiums here.

“What we did at Portimao worked well on the bike, worked well in the test before the round. I think we put all the puzzle together and we were ready for Portimao. We need to trust this, and I feel okay with the bike.”

Locatelli also indicated his satisfaction with the work Yamaha is doing to improve the bike since the beginning of 2025, and said he needs to improve his own riding.

“We’re working quite hard on the bike with all the parts we bring, especially at the start of the year,” he said.

“We need to continue like this. I need to try to increase my riding level.”