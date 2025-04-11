Xavi Vierge aims to “keep the ball rolling” at Dutch WorldSBK after positive Portimao

A Portuguese Round he described as “strong and solid” has left Xavi Vierge looking for continued progression at this weekend’s Dutch WorldSBK.

The Spanish rider, who sits 11th in the riders’ standings despite taking Honda’s first top-five World Superbike finish of the season in Race 1 at Portimao two weeks ago, says that the circuit in Assen – where Honda was last on the podium in 2022 thanks to Iker Lecuona – is also a circuit that suits the CBR1000RR-R machine “quite well”.

“I’m really looking forward to be here [at Assen], coming from Portimao that has been a strong and solid weekend,” said Vierge.

“So, we will try to keep the ball rolling. It’s a track that normally fits quite well for us, so just try to enjoy the weekend and be as competitive as Portimao.”

While this weekend looks set to be dry throughout at Assen, Vierge thinks the mixed and often wet conditions of 2024 will continue to have an effect at the beginning of this weekend due to a lack of historical data, this in addition to a new development SCX rear tyre from Pirelli that is introduced for the first time this weekend.

“[The Dutch Round] will be challenging, especially because last year during this round we had so much rain, so there’s already like two years since we [had much dry running here],” he said.

“So, it will be super-important to make a good base to start the weekend and try to be as fast as we can from the beginning.

“But, I’m looking forward to starting. Again, Pirelli brought [a new compound] that we need to discover and try to adapt to as soon as possible.”

He added: “I think that one we haven’t tested, but it’s the same ‘family’ as the SC0 [development tyre] that they brought in Portimao.

“So, happy because it looks like this new compound is helping a little bit for us.”