BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu critical of ‘not correct’ WorldSBK fuel flow rule

BMW and Ducati riders have their say on WorldSBK fuel flow rule

Razgatlioglu, Bulega
BMW are not pleased with the fuel flow rule which has been brought in for this weekend’s World Superbike Championship round.

WorldSBK announced that, from Assen, BMW and Ducati will be faced with fuel flow limit reductions.

The rule comes after Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega won all three races in Australia, and BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu won all three in Portugal.

But Razgatlioglu claims that Ducati were significantly more competitive in Portugal than BMW managed to be in Australia, so points to a flaw in the rule.

“This is good for the other brands,” Razgatlioglu claimed at Assen.

“[They can] have more of a battle, I am happy for this situation.

“But, for me, it is strange, this situation. Ducati get only one?

“In Portimao we saw that Ducati is very strong like BMW.

“For me, this is not really correct.

“But no problem. This is the decision. Rules are rules.

“I am really happy for the other brands to have more of a battle.”

Ducati 'not faster' due to WorldSBK rule

His BMW teammate Michael van der Mark said: “Rules are rules - I can say whatever I want but they won’t change it.

“So, we have to live it. We are BMW, we will be strong.”

Ducati’s riders were less annoyed but noted that they would also be hampered by the rule.

Bulega said: “I don’t know. It’s not a question for me. You have to ask the engineers.

“For sure, we won’t go faster…”

His teammate Alvaro Bautista added: “What to say? I am not an engineer. Let’s see during the weekend…”

Ducati and BMW’s fuel flow has been reduced from 47kg/h to 46.5kg/h while their rivals remain at 47kg/h.

The rule also allows WorldSBK to further reduce the fuel flow rate at two other landmarks in the 2025 season, if they believe it is merited.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

