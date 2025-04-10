WorldSBK announces fuel flow reductions for two manufacturers ahead of Dutch Round

This weekend’s Dutch WorldSBK will see two manufacturers hit with fuel flow limit changes.

Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

WorldSBK has hit two manufacturers with fuel flow limit reductions ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Round, the third round of the 2025 season.

The opening two rounds of this year's World Superbike Championship have seen two riders take two trebles: Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega in Australia; and BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu in Portugal.

As a result of their respective performance over the opening two rounds, both Ducati and BMW have been hit with fuel flow limit reductions which will take effect from this weekend’s Dutch Round at Assen.

The extent of the reduction has been set at 0.5kg/h as defined by article 2.4.3.2 of the WorldSBK regulations, which reads:

“Manufacturers with a Performance Threshold of -0.250 or lower up to -0.499 will receive a step 1 Fuel Flow reduction for the next event.”

It means that both Ducati and BMW will have their maximum fuel flow reduced from 47kg/h to 46.5kg/h, while all other manufacturers – Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki, and Bimota – will remain with the 47kg/h that was defined as the starting limit for all manufacturers before the start of this season.

There are two further 'steps' of fuel flow reduction that could be applied in the future, depending on performance. Step 2 would be a 1kg/h reduction to a manufacturer that has a performance threshold of between -0.500 and -0.799, and Step 3 would reduce the fuel flow of a manufacturer with a performance threshold of -0.750 or lower by 1.5kg/h.

Assen is the first opportunity for the fuel flow to change in WorldSBK, which introduced maximum fuel flow as a performance balancing method for this season, as a ‘checkpoint’ is reached after every two rounds.

The next ‘checkpoint’ will be after the Italian Round at Cremona on 3–5 May.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

