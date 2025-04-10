Scott Redding “had a shock when I realised I wasn’t feeling perfect” on Ducati

Scott Redding is back on a Ducati after three difficult years at BMW.

The British rider is seventh in the World Superbike Championship heading into this weekend’s third round at Assen.

MGM Bonovo Racing rider Redding finished inside the top 10 three times in Australia but found Portugal far tougher, and conceded his adaption back onto a Ducati hasn’t always been easy.

“After three seasons that were quite difficult for me, now I’m back here with Ducati and it feels really nice,” Redding said.

“It feels good to be back feeling myself on the bike and able to ride in my own style.

“It’s something that motivates me going into races, when I go home and train, I feel like I have a good package of people and a good bike around me. This is the direction I’m looking for.”

Despite the improved feeling versus previous years, Redding admitted that adapting back to the Ducati hadn’t been perfectly straightforward.

“Adapting back to the Ducati was a little bit difficult,” he said.

“Honestly, I thought I was going to get on the bike and would immediately be there. I had a bit of a shock when I wasn’t feeling really perfect.

“Slowly, that’s been coming. It took a bit longer than expected but it’s not a big deal.”

Part of the difficulty in making the adaptation back to the Panigale had been about the lack of time in preseason testing.

“In testing, we didn’t have a lot of time,” Redding explained.

“I probably had three days in not perfect track conditions.

“I’m understanding the setup of the bike because it’s moved on a little bit more, the electronics and the way they’re working, and the tyres have changed.

“I used the same tyres with the different bike, but the feeling was different when I came back. It was just trying to figure out all the feelings and possibilities, which took a bit longer than expected.”

Redding added that there are “a lot” of differences between the Ducati he has returned to and the BMW he rode previously.

“The difference between the bike I used for the past three years and the one I’m riding now – there’s a lot,” he said.

“It’s like night and day when you’re on the bike riding. For me, I feel a better front feeling with the Ducati, but other guys have gone on to the other bike and said they have better front feeling.

“In a way, you have differences but it’s also down to what a rider prefers and what you think is good.”