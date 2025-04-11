Nicolo Bulega grilled about Ducati departure

Nicolo Bulega update on future talks with Aruba.it Racing Ducati

Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega

Nicolo Bulega insists he hopes to stay at Ducati - and believes the feeling is mutual.

Bulega’s future has become a hot topic in the World Superbike Championship paddock because of his brilliant rookie campaign.

The teammate of Alvaro Bautista would be coveted by Ducati’s rivals unless they tie him down to a longer contract.

Will Nicolo Bulega stay at Ducati?

But Bulega confirmed: “We’re talking with Ducati and Aruba.

“For the moment, we’re just talking.

“My goal is to stay here because I have a very good feeling with my team, the bike and everyone in the garage.

“I think the goal of everybody is to stay together.”

The future of Bulega’s main WorldSBK rival Toprak Razgatlioglu is also up for debate, because the BMW star is being linked with MotoGP.

Bulega enters this weekend’s third round of the 2025 WorldSBK season at Assen as the championship leader.

That is owing to a brilliant opener at Phillip Island which was enough to prompt Razgatlioglu to criticise WorldSBK as a ‘Ducati Cup’.

Although Razgatlioglu won three times in Portimao, Bulega was noticeable close at a circuit which was always likely to favour the BMW rider.

Bulega said in the Netherlands: “I feel good. Assen is a track that I like a lot and in WorldSSP, I won two races, had pole position, and it’s a track I like.

“Last year in WorldSBK wasn’t easy because the weather was difficult.

“I feel completely different this year. I always have fun here at Assen.

“For my riding style, I think it’s better than Portimao, but you can never be sure.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Ducati CEO vows to “keep an eye on” Marc Marquez v Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati
MotoGP News
39m ago
Pedro Acosta accused of “sending a clear message” about money to Ducati
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
44m ago
George Russell supports Carlos Sainz after €20,000 fine: "A pretty expensive poo!"
George Russell
WSBK
50m ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Private chat leaked as Jorge Martin explains crash to Marc Marquez
Martin, M Marquez, A Marquez, Bagnaia

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen reacts after Jos reposts footage of McLaren flexi-wing
McLaren rear wing
WSBK News
1h ago
Yamaha target continued podium form at Dutch WorldSBK
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Xavi Vierge aims to “keep the ball rolling” at Dutch WorldSBK after positive Portimao
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia won't be lulled into false sense of security against Marc Marquez
Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
BSB News
1h ago
Decade-long Ducati team switch to Honda in BSB paddock
BSB