Toprak Razgatlioglu points to his manager as WorldSBK exit fear is raised

Toprak Razgatlioglu quizzed about his WorldSBK future

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu was quizzed about his possible departure from the World Superbike Championship - and was unable to commit himself.

The third round of the 2025 WorldSBK season is at Assen this week, where Razgatlioglu hopes to reclaim control of the championship.

But it could be his final year in the series, because his BMW contract is expiring.

Razgatlioglu is again being heavily linked with a switch to MotoGP next year.

He failed to pledge commitment to WorldSBK when asked about his plans.

Toprak Razgatlioglu to join MotoGP?

“2026? I don’t know now,” Razgatlioglu said.

“It’s better that you ask Kenan, he’s coming this weekend…”

Kenan Sofuoglu, the five-time Supersport champion, is now Razgatlioglu’s manager.

That means he will be fielded offers from interested parties in the rider who set WorldSBK alight last year with his unique riding style.

Honda are the MotoGP manufacturer who have most strongly been linked with swooping for him.

Honda’s project is slowly improving and they might have a bike to envy next year.

Intriguingly in 2027, MotoGP switches from Michelin to Pirelli tyres which would suit Razgatlioglu even more (WorldSBK already uses Pirellis).

However, BMW are said to be preparing a huge offer to keep him.

For now, his focus is on reclaiming top spot from Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega in the WorldSBK standings.

He said about a hat-trick of wins at Assen: “I hope, this is my target. After Phillip Island we were very strong at Portimao.

“I hope we are fighting for the win here. Last year I only won one time.”

Razgatlioglu bemoaned a ‘Ducati Cup’ at the season-opener in Australia, before dominating all three races in Portugal.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Ducati CEO vows to “keep an eye on” Marc Marquez v Pecco Bagnaia
Ducati
MotoGP News
39m ago
Pedro Acosta accused of “sending a clear message” about money to Ducati
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
44m ago
George Russell supports Carlos Sainz after €20,000 fine: "A pretty expensive poo!"
George Russell
WSBK
50m ago
2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Private chat leaked as Jorge Martin explains crash to Marc Marquez
Martin, M Marquez, A Marquez, Bagnaia

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen reacts after Jos reposts footage of McLaren flexi-wing
McLaren rear wing
WSBK News
1h ago
Yamaha target continued podium form at Dutch WorldSBK
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Xavi Vierge aims to “keep the ball rolling” at Dutch WorldSBK after positive Portimao
Xavi Vierge, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia won't be lulled into false sense of security against Marc Marquez
Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
BSB News
1h ago
Decade-long Ducati team switch to Honda in BSB paddock
BSB