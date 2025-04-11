Toprak Razgatlioglu points to his manager as WorldSBK exit fear is raised

Toprak Razgatlioglu was quizzed about his possible departure from the World Superbike Championship - and was unable to commit himself.

The third round of the 2025 WorldSBK season is at Assen this week, where Razgatlioglu hopes to reclaim control of the championship.

But it could be his final year in the series, because his BMW contract is expiring.

Razgatlioglu is again being heavily linked with a switch to MotoGP next year.

He failed to pledge commitment to WorldSBK when asked about his plans.

Toprak Razgatlioglu to join MotoGP?

“2026? I don’t know now,” Razgatlioglu said.

“It’s better that you ask Kenan, he’s coming this weekend…”

Kenan Sofuoglu, the five-time Supersport champion, is now Razgatlioglu’s manager.

That means he will be fielded offers from interested parties in the rider who set WorldSBK alight last year with his unique riding style.

Honda are the MotoGP manufacturer who have most strongly been linked with swooping for him.

Honda’s project is slowly improving and they might have a bike to envy next year.

Intriguingly in 2027, MotoGP switches from Michelin to Pirelli tyres which would suit Razgatlioglu even more (WorldSBK already uses Pirellis).

However, BMW are said to be preparing a huge offer to keep him.

For now, his focus is on reclaiming top spot from Ducati’s Nicolo Bulega in the WorldSBK standings.

He said about a hat-trick of wins at Assen: “I hope, this is my target. After Phillip Island we were very strong at Portimao.

“I hope we are fighting for the win here. Last year I only won one time.”

Razgatlioglu bemoaned a ‘Ducati Cup’ at the season-opener in Australia, before dominating all three races in Portugal.