Alvaro Bautista hints at WorldSBK future: “I wouldn’t like to go home without racing that bike”

Two-time WorldSBK Champion Alvaro Bautista currently has no contract that takes him beyond the end of 2025, but he has suggested he would be open to continue racing after this year.

The Spanish rider, who debuted in 2019 in the production derivative series after a 15-year full-time Grand Prix career, will turn 41 in November, and through two rounds has been unable to match the pace of his second-year teammate Nicolo Bulega in 2025.

But that does not mean he is yet ready to quit, partly because he feels he is making progress with the current Ducati Panigale V4 R but also because of the looming arrival of an updated Panigale.

“I’m not thinking about my future,” Bautista said ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Round.

“Now, I’m recovering my confidence and I feel strong. At the moment, I feel good on the bike and that I can improve and be a better rider.

“Next year, Ducati will bring the new model, and for sure I’d like to race with that bike because I started in WorldSBK with the new Panigale V4 R, and now with the new model, I wouldn’t like to go home without racing that model.”

Bulega, too, has a contract which is expiring at the end of 2025, but the current World Superbike championship leader has been fairly relaxed about the situation.

“Honestly, we are talking with Ducati, with Aruba,” he told WorldSBK.com.

“For the moment we are just talking.

“My goal is to stay here because I have a very good feeling with my team, with my bike, with everybody in the garage, so I think the goal of everybody is to stay together but for the moment we are just talking and waiting.”

By Bautista’s admission, Bulega is currently extracting the most from the Panigale V4 R at the moment.

“Nicolo’s [Bulega] very strong and he has a lot of confidence with the bike, and he can ride it at its best,” he said.

“For me, I feel that I’m closing the gap but we’re not at the top with the feeling. We’re recovering it from two years ago.

“There’s not a big difference in the data, but some places the big difference is the confidence he has with the bike. When we recover that confidence, we can be close and fight with him.”

The Italian is also confident about his chances in Assen, having won there twice in his WorldSSP title year: 2023.

“Assen is a track that I like a lot and in Supersport I won two races and did pole position,” he said.

“Last year on the Superbike it was not so easy because the weather was very difficult and also I had the surgery of my arm last year, so it was a bit of a difficult weekend.

“But this year I feel completely different, I feel very good, so I will try to stay at the front.”

He added: "I always have fun here in Assen, I like this circuit, for my riding style I think it’s better than Portimao. But you can be never [too] sure, so we will see during the weekend."

