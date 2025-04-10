Danilo Petrucci “really happy” ahead of Assen WorldSBK return after 2024 horror crash

Barni Ducati WorldSBK rider Danilo Petrucci says he is “really happy” to return to Assen having not raced there since 2023.

The Italian was out of action last year due to the huge motocross crash he suffered in training ahead of the event. The Italian suffered several serious injuries, including a broken jaw, and fractures to his collarbone and shoulder blade.

He returned later in the year and went on to have a successful World Superbike campaign, finishing fourth overall in the final standings – behind only the factory Ducatis of Nicolo Bulega and Alvaro Bautista and eventual 2024 champion Toprak Razgatlioglu – and taking a trio of victories at the Italian Round in Cremona.

Petrucci was pleased to be back at the one race he missed in 2024, labelling Assen “one of the my favourite places”.

“I’m really happy to come back again to Assen after two years because last year I was missing this race because of my motocross accident,” Petrucci told WorldSBK.com ahead of the Dutch Round..

“Except for the weather, this is one of my favourite places – I really like [the Netherlands] and especially this track.

“So, I want to follow in this good mood as we started the championship, so our target is to fight for the podium or the top-five.”

“In Phillip Island everything was quite good,” Petrucci said, but “in Portimao we faced some difficulties, especially I had some problems with my right arm, we also had a problem in Race 2 at the start with my launch control, but then I was able to recover a lot of positions.

“We are third in the championship, it means not so much because it’s so early, but it’s something with meaning. So, I’m happy to be so [high] in the standings, and I would like to finish the championship in this place but it will be very tough.”

There was another caveat to Petrucci’s current position in the standings.

“We are third in the championship but just one podium in a Superpole Race,” he explained.

“In Portimao, I lost, at the end, two podiums: one in Race 1, and [another] in the Superpole Race.

“It’s really difficult to be always so competitive; at the moment Toprak [Razgatlioglu] and Nicolo [Bulega] have something more and they are doing something more compared to the rest, but then the third position is always changing, it’s always a big fight between at least five or six riders.

“We have simply to improve our performance but it’s really hard to improve the performance when you are looking at the details because it’s really difficult to understand the area where to improve.

“So, it’s difficult. We are so close, but we want to be like the top-two guys.”

Fuel flow: “For sure BMW and Ducati are the fastest bikes”

One of the major topics coming into the weekend at Assen is the fuel flow regulation, which has been employed to balance the relative performance of the motorcycles for the first time after Portimao.

The only two affected manufacturers are BMW and Ducati, who each lose 0.5kg/h of maximum fuel flow from the starting point of 47kg/h.

Petrucci admitted that these two have been the fastest bikes this year, but was reluctant to say whether the change to their maximum fuel flow will have an effect on performance.

“I don’t know [if the fuel flow change will have an effect], sincerely, because this is the first step of these changes,” Petrucci explained.

“For sure, at the moment, in the first two rounds BMW and Ducati are the fastest bikes, so I think this is a good point.

“We have to see, because Superbike is really good, we have many bikes that can compete in the top-five, many different manufacturers.

“I hope that these rules don’t affect so much the classification, but we’ll see.

“I feel good, I feel competitive, and we hope to be fast and to have a fast bike during the weekend.”