Jerez World Superbike: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the WorldSBK Superpole session from the Jerez World Superbike round.
Today's WorldSBK Superpole session from Jerez will be coming up at 11:00 local time, with Race 1 set to get underway later today at 14:00 local time.
The chequered flag is out in Jerez and it's pole for Nicolo Bulega. Toprak Razgatlioglu takes second place, and Alex Lowes is third.
Alvaro Bautista is down in 15th, and Jonathan Rea 16th.
Razgatlioglu improves his lap time on his latest lap but it's only enough for second place, no pole. There's 30 seconds left in the session but it looks like that's pole for Bulega.
Bulega destroys his minutes-old lap record - a 1:37.596 is a monumental lap from the Italian and he tightens his grip on pole position.
Razgatlioglu was looking good to take provisional pole, but he had to pull out of his lap when Jonathan Rea crashed in front of him at turn six and brought out the yellow flags.
Riders heading back out now on out-laps for their second and final runs.
Pretty much everyone in pit lane now, switching tyres ahead of the final run.
And Bulega goes to the top with his first lap, 0.161s clear of Alex Lowes, who has also got in front of Razgatlioglu.
It's a lap record for Bulega, and WorldSBK is less than 0.2s away from a first-ever 1:37 at Jerez.
Razgatlioglu sets a 1:38.306 with his first lap of Superpole. That's a tenth off the lap record but Bulega is flying, too.
Superpole is underway in Jerez, and it's Razgatlioglu who leads the field out on-track.
The key riders to watch in this session are of course going to be Toprak Razgatlioglu and Nicolo Bulega. They are the only two riders remaining in title contention at this 12th and final round, with Razgatlioglu leading Bulega by 46 points ahead of this weekend's races.
They also seemed to be the two riders with the best pace on Friday, and so where they qualify relative to each other will have significant ramifications for this weekend.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi was fastest in practice yesterday, but Garrett Gerloff hit the top of the times in this morning's FP3 session.
Welcome to Jerez for the penultimate day of this year's World Superbike Championship. The final Superpole session of the year is coming up in just over 10 minutes at 11:00 local time.